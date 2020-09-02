While “L’Officiel des prénoms 2021” is coming out, its authors have worked on the impact of the epidemic on current trends.

When the son of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was born, a few weeks after the latter’s hospitalization in intensive care due to Covid-19, the couple chose to give him Nicholas as a third name, in tribute to two doctors who gave him had saved their lives.

For Claire Tabarly Perrin, co-author with Stéphanie Rapoport of The Official Names 2020, published Wednesday, September 2, this anecdote illustrates the impact of recent events on popular first names. “Naming is a social act, it always takes place under contextual influence”, recalls the author. At franceinfo, she explains how the coronavirus plays on trends.

Jade, Eole, Samson… Names that pay homage to nature

“The first effect [de l’épidémie] is an acceleration of the trends observed in recent years “, begins Claire Tabarly Perrin. Popular first names, such as Jade, Ambre or Agathe, for girls, could have the wind in their sails, testifying, according to the author, of the fashion for names evoking nature, the elements and the environment. “It is clear that confinement is accompanied for many by a desire to return to nature, to the countryside, etc. Other names will probably emerge, such as Avril, Gaïa or Lila for girls. In boys, Abriel, Eole, Ilan (which means’ tree ‘in Hebrew), Anatole (which means’ dawn’ in Greek), Samson (little sun ‘in Hebrew) ” could hatch.

During this difficult period, the specialist underlines the emergence of first names “bearers of hope, resilient” : “Victor and Victoria, Nour (which means ‘light’ in Arabic) or even Sandro (‘protector of humanity’).”

If the work evokes the possible emergence of original first names such as Syrius, Orion, Summer or Automne, the author recalls that these could concern only a small number of children. Indeed, “iThere was an explosion of the repertoire “ first names following, in particular, the relaxation of the legislation in 1993, she explains. “In our book, we study 12,000 first names, of which 2,000 are given to less than 30 people. In the past, with 1,700 first names, the entire population was named. Today, there are more than 35,000 “, relieves Claire Tabarly Perrin, for whom even the most fashionable first names, like Emma, ​​cannot compete with the contingents of Marie of yesteryear. “There are no classes with three Emma’s, whereas in 1900 there could be five Marys”, she specifies.

Solange, Colette, Alfred… A shortening of the fashion cycle

But the old or more traditional first names will continue to seduce. The author also points out “un shortening of the first name mode cycle. A consequence of the desire to pay homage to the elderly who died of illness.

“Usually, it takes a hundred years for a name to come back into fashion. Covid-19 has had a terrible effect on older people. So the trend is expected to shift from popular names. in the 1920s to those of the 1930s or 1940s: Simone, Solange, Marthe, Colette for female first names. And for boys, Armand, Alfred, Ferdinand, etc. ”

Covid and Corona? Examples abroad

To identify future trends in France, the authors of The official names notably studied what was happening abroad. “In several countries, we have seen cases of first names linked to the pandemic. In the Philippines and India, there have been Corona, Covid or Lockdown [“confinement” en anglais].“ In France, these first names are unlikely to be imposed, she believes, in particular because civil status officers can refuse a first name likely to harm the child: “There won’t be a small ‘Cluster’, although some parents will probably try.”