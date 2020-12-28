People of India can quickly get a strong weapon in the form of vaccine to fight the corona virus. Preparations are now in the last stage of making the vaccine accessible to the general public and under this, today, on December 28 and tomorrow, December 29, in four states of the country, to get an accurate assessment of the vaccination systems in the country and to know the challenges that are coming. This will be rehearsed, which is called dry run. In simple language, it is like a mock drill of Corona vaccination campaign. However, no vaccine will be given during this practice. Let us know that there is a plan to start vaccination campaign in India from January.

The states where vaccination will be rehearsed are Punjab, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. This exercise will be done for two days in two districts of these states. However, the vaccine is not included in this process. During this time, all the procedures from cold storage of vaccine to people to be monitored will be monitored to remove the flaws of the procedure before delivery of vaccine. During this exercise, real-time monitoring of the process through the Co-WIN app will also be tested.

Andhra Pradesh: A dry run will be run today in Vijayawada to take stock of the preparations for vaccination. The Joint Director of the State Immunization Program told, “We are doing this dry on 25 LA devotees, they are all healthcare workers.” # COVID19 pic.twitter.com/fxFGpEQbT5 – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 28, 2020

How will dry run?

1. It will be like a mock drill, in which the whole process will be tested except the vaccine. Data will be inserted into the Co-WIN app, cold storage will be examined, the process of moving the COVID vaccine from cold storage to the centers will be examined, all other aspects will be examined like how to organize the crowd at the centers.

2. As many as possible centers will be used for vaccination. Therefore, dry runs will also be done at different places like district hospitals, community health centers or first aid centers, private hospitals.

3. The purpose of doing this exercise is to find out the challenges faced during the vaccination process so that when the campaign actually starts, the process is completed without any problems.

4. Through this practice, those handling vaccination campaigns will get to experience what is to be done at different levels.

5. During this mock drill, continuous monitoring will also continue at the block and district level. The feedback related to the exercise will then be shared with the state and central government.

Although no vaccine has been approved for emergency use in India yet, the vaccine formed in association with Oxford-Estregenka of the Ceram Institute is considered to be ahead in the race. Once approved by the UK Drug Regulator, there will be a meeting of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization of India regarding this vaccine, where after examining all its aspects, the vaccine can be approved for use.