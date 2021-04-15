President Alberto Fernández announced new restrictions in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA) due to the vertical increase in coronavirus infections, just a week after the first announcement. In addition to the closure of schools until April 30, the prohibition of circulation for non-essentials is extended between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

In his 18-minute speech, the president stressed that the federal security forces will carry out the controls to guarantee compliance with the new measures.

In this framework, the Minister of Security, Sabina Frederic, provided details of what the role of the federal forces will be like from zero hour this Friday, when the new restrictions begin to apply to contain the advance of the second wave of coronavirus.

“The force stops but there is no way to detain a person without the decision of a judge“, he affirmed in dialogue with A24. And he added that the decision will be in the hands of Justice.

“The decision is made by the judges and courts, they define what is the sanction that falls to the offender,” he said.

The official’s statements came after the announcement by President Alberto Fernández for the Buenos Aires metropolitan area (AMBA) to restrict circulation between 20 and 6 in the morning and that the federal security forces -Federal Police, PSA , Prefecture and Gendarmerie – control compliance.

“The President is the one who has the leadership, he cannot order the Police of the City or the Province to take care of enforcing the decree, for that reason he defined that the responsibility to enforce this new norm lies with the federal forces” added.

At the same time, he criticized the Police of the City of Buenos Aires for not having enforced the measures of last Thursday. “Those who were permanently controlling from 00:00 to 06:00 were us, the federal forces,” he said.

What the controls will be like

As detailed this Thursday Gabriel Fuks, secretary of Federal Articulation of the Ministry of Security, there will be a “deterrent logic” with messages, warnings, but that there may also be vehicle hijacking “as at the beginning of the pandemic.”

“The patrollers go through areas explaining measures and that no more than a number of people can get together, “said the official in statements to radio AM 750.

But he also referred to “the punitive situation” that can occur with a citizen in one of the access controls to the city of Buenos Aires.

The official argued that the logic will be to give “a first warning” someone who is committing an offense, under the new restrictions on movement.

But if this situation is repeated, the one who must intervene will be the Judicial Power. “The security force stops the person with his vehicle and takes that demand to justice who makes that decision, “he clarified.

Buenos aires city

While waiting for the conference of the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, regarding his position in the face of the new measures announced by the national Government, from the Security portfolio they pointed to the City Police as the one in charge within the territory.

“Federal forces are going to deployr, they will carry out prevention work coordinated with national courts in the accessYes, but within the City there is a misdemeanor justice and the City Police is the one who has the capacity to do it, “explained Fuks.

Although he noted that possibly unfold federal forces “in some important points of the City”. Although he left it tied to the coordination meeting that will be held this Thursday.

JPE