This Wednesday the grand final of Ida de la Dimyaor Betplay Leagueof the Opening Tournament 2023, where National Athletic and millionaires They didn’t get hurt by equalizing scoreless in the Atanasio Girardot Stadium.
Even though those led by the Brazilian Paulo Autori they tried by all means to impose their location in Medellín, the blue defense showed a brilliant performance, even winning the tactical duel, generating the clearest options and above all, avoiding losing.
It will be until next Saturday June 24 at the Nemesio Camacho Stadium ‘El Campin’when the new champion of the Colombian First Division is known, after Sports Pereira vacated the position.
Now, if the two teams that finished as leaders of their respective groups in the semifinal home runs keep the tie, everything will go straight to penalty kicks, as happened in the last final between Sports Pereira and Independent of Medellinwhich culminated in the former hoisting the trophy.
The statistics are in favor of the local, since it was better during the home runs, in addition to the purslane fans it left a feeling of anguish to see their erratic and confused team, although in the end, anything can happen in the penalty shootout. The Blue Ballet goes for its 16th star, while the green country longs for 18.
