Until now, traffic rules required the installation of information signs on public roads in front of each stationary photo-fixation complex. The corresponding signs are sometimes drawn on the asphalt 150-200 m before the installation site of the road camera. However, drivers may soon be left without such warnings. How will they find out about cameras on city highways?

The sign was replaced with a sign

At the end of 2020, by Government Decree No. 2441, amendments were made to Appendix 1 to the SDA, which contains a list of information signs. Taking into account the design and technical features of the photo-video fixation systems, it was decided to replace the sign of the additional plate 8.23 ​​”Photo-video fixation” with a new information sign 6.22 “Photo-video fixation” to designate the places of possible use of stationary or mobile technical means of control working in automatic mode. The sign will change and will perform slightly different functions.

The fact is that now plate 8.23 ​​”Photo and video recording” is used in addition to other signs, including those that limit speed or are installed at railway crossings, intersections with traffic lights, in residential areas, in areas where turns, turns, overtaking and stopping are prohibited. They inform you about what kind of violation is being recorded by cameras nearby. However, now the capabilities of cameras have greatly expanded and when such signs are installed, the streets can be full of distracting information. Therefore, it was decided to get rid of the “visual noise” and turn the sign into a full-fledged independent sign. Thus, unlike the sign, it will be installed independently, and not in addition to other signs.

The gadget as a legal warning

New rules for naming cameras have also been prepared. If they work outside settlements, then sign 6.22 “Photo and video recording” will stand at a distance of 150-300 m before the start of the control zone. If cameras are hanging in a city or in settlements, then the Traffic Rules now allow you not to frequent with warnings.

The list of places for installing the sign will be significantly reduced. Mostly it will be located at the entrance to settlements, notifying drivers that the work of automatic means of fixing traffic violations is carried out on the territory of the entire settlement.

For example, such signs can be placed at the entrance to Moscow and indicate the beginning of a huge territory for fixing violations.

However, this does not mean that drivers will not be aware of the location of specific cameras. Information about them will come from online navigators, which are very common among car owners. In real time, city services and the Ministry of Internal Affairs share data on the location of stationary and mobile complexes. Drivers receive alerts from their mobile devices. Thus, thousands of old information signs should turn into their electronic counterparts and disappear from the side of city roads.

In general, this should have a positive impact on improving road safety.