In September, the dismantling of additional information plates 8.5.2 – “Working days”, which were next to signs 3.1 “Entry prohibited” (in common people “brick”) on the lanes for public transport, began on Moscow streets. They limited the duration of the ban on movement on these lanes exclusively on working days. A sign with hammers allowed ordinary motorists to enter the designated lanes with the letter “A” on the asphalt on weekends and holidays. Now this permission is being withdrawn, and the allocated lanes will be open only for special types of transport.

Round-the-clock work

Permission for motorists to enter public transport lanes on weekends was given about 10 years ago. Then the authorities decided to conduct an experiment on the capital’s roads. However, it produced mixed results. Traffic congestion on weekends was less than on weekdays, which is why drivers could move in any free lanes and they didn’t need leased lines. Well, if there were traffic jams, then the slowdown was also noted in the dedicated lanes, because they were also quickly filled with cars. The meaning in these stripes was lost.

As the Department of Transport notes on its website, from May 29 to June 2, 2020, a telephone survey was conducted in Moscow with a sample structure that corresponds to the structure of the Moscow population.

97% of the respondents could not correctly name the types of transport that have the right to travel on the dedicated lanes. However, 59% of residents would like the allocated lanes throughout the city to work according to the same schedule.

After repeated analysis of the traffic situation, in order to improve the functioning of public transport, it was decided to switch the bus lanes to a round-the-clock mode. That is, now passenger cars are prohibited from driving them not only on weekdays, but also on weekends.

Who is now allowed to use the dedicated lanes?

In addition to public transport, the designated lane can be used by taxis, emergency vehicles (firefighters, police, ambulances), school buses, double-decker sightseeing buses, utility vehicles and bicycles.

The new operating mode is expected to have a positive impact on adherence to bus and other urban transport schedules. Residents of the capital will wait less for him at bus stops.

In total, urban ground transport carries 4 million passengers daily in Moscow, including on dedicated lanes.

Changing the operating mode of the selected lanes will take place in stages. Last weekend, no fines were charged for travel on weekends in areas where additional information boards 8.5.2 – “Working days” were already dismantled. However, the cameras will soon work, in accordance with the rules of the road.

A list of several dozen dedicated routes, which began to operate around the clock, is published on the website of the Moscow Department of Transport. https://i.transport.mos.ru/vptmoscow