Ozark was one of Netflix’s greatest ever original series, earning numerous prestigious accolades as well as attracting high streaming figures. After recently wrapping up its fourth and final season, there are questions over whether there will be spinoffs or related movies.

It’s unlikely that Netflix will want to give up on this cash cow, which has been a serious draw for subscribers in recent years. The question is, how will the streaming service follow up on such a massive hit?

Ozark Had Aspects to Appeal to Everyone

Ozark was billed as Netflix’s answer to Breaking Bad, and it had a lot of similarities to the AMC series by Vince Gilligan. Indeed, both used the format of a regular middle-class man embroiled in a world of warring crime families. Both series also had plenty of action, intrigue, and cinematic shots. It’s hard for any series to live up to the might of Breaking Bad, but Ozark did enough to appease people who loved the enigmatic Walter White.

There were other elements within Ozark that helped it appeal to a wider audience. For example, it was arguably more in touch with modern times than Breaking Bad, as it featured smartphones that often played an integral part in what was happening in the scenes. Sometimes, messages would pop up on screen, with the iconic iPhone sounds that many viewers could relate to. The AMC series, on the other hand, arguably doesn’t read as well now with younger audiences, who have never used rudimentary cell phones from the pre-smartphone era. These viewers may prefer the familiarity of the Ozark props.

Netflix Will Want to Get More From This Cash Cow

Netflix is currently in the toughest period of its history, and it’s now facing strong competition from a variety of other streaming platforms. With HBO Max, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video churning out exceptional content, Netflix is having to do more than ever to retain old customers and allure new ones. Therefore, it needs to keep offerings like Ozark going.

It was right to end Ozark after four seasons to avoid prolonging the story for too long and allowing it to go stale, but it would make a lot of sense to create a spinoff. This would follow the model of Breaking Bad, which was succeeded by the prequel series, Better Call Saul. The newer offering was met with high critical acclaim, and some viewers have even stated that it’s superior to its predecessor. If Netflix could do something similar to Ozark, it would surely attract new and existing viewers alike.

It would be strange if Netflix didn’t try to capitalize on the success of Ozark, and viewers should expect the service to release a spinoff in the future. There are numerous ways a new show could branch off from its predecessor, and it’s exciting to think where the story could head next.