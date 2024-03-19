Millionaires and Junior This year they will have the commitment of the Libertadores Cup. While the Bogotá club is going through a sporting crisis in the first semester tournament, in which it has gone six consecutive games without winning, the Barranquilla team has a better tournament. What 'forecast' does Artificial Intelligence have about the performance of the two teams? We tell you.

The draw for the most important soccer tournament in South America has already been held and the groups in which Millonarios and Junior were placed are known. The 'ambassador' team will play against Flamengo from Brazil, Palestino of Chile and Bolívar of Bolivia in zone E.

For his part, Junior was in zone D with Liga Deportiva Universitaria de Quito, Universitario de Perú and Botafogo of Brazil.

What does Artificial Intelligence say?

This newspaper consulted Artificial Intelligence about the performance of the two Colombian teams in the Copa Libertadores. This is what one of them said: “That is a difficult question to answer with certainty, since the performance of teams in the Copa Libertadores can vary greatly from one year to the next. Both teams have history and experience in this tournament, so it is possible that they will have good performances.

He added: “The best thing you can do is closely follow the performances of Millonarios and Junior in the Copa Libertadores 2024 to see how they do in each match. I hope they manage to go far in the tournament!”

Another Artificial Intelligence did 'decapitate' Millonarios in the first phase of the tournament: “Flamengo and Bolívar “They emerge as the favorites to qualify for the round of 16,” he said.

According to that Artificial Intelligence, Junior will do better and will be among the 16 best teams on the continent: “Liga de Quito and Junior de Barranquilla, standing out as the main contenders for the two qualifying places,” he stated.

