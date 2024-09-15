AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 09/15/2024 – 16:04

Mexico’s economy has embarked on an unfamiliar and uncertain path for business and growth after the approval of a reform that makes the North American country the first to elect all its judges by popular vote.

Rating agencies such as Moody’s, analysts and businesspeople warn that the constitutional amendment could weaken the solidity and finances of the world’s 12th largest economy by “eroding” the balance between powers and weakening its institutions.

Leftist President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who believes reform is necessary to combat corruption, has dismissed such warnings and says his government has attracted “record” amounts of foreign investment.

But what does constitutional change imply for investment, trade and growth?

– What are investors afraid of? –

The core of the concerns is the fear of seeing a deteriorated Judiciary as a counterweight to the Executive and Legislative branches, warns a Moody’s report.

“The new law could politicize the Supreme Court’s decisions,” in addition to “compromising the system’s independence,” the agency said.

Investors warn that with judges dependent on elections, “there would be a tendency to make decisions based on what resonates well with voters,” says Jason Marczak, vice president of the Adrienne Arsht Center for Latin America, part of the Atlantic Council think tank.

During López Obrador’s term, rulings by the Supreme Court and other courts curbed the impact on companies of another legislative initiative that sought to expand state control over the electricity sector.

“The judicial system has previously blocked radical legal changes,” highlights Moody’s, which maintains Mexico with a Baa2 rating, within investment grade, and a stable outlook.

The reform, however, represents a “high negative impact” on the sovereign rating, according to the agency.

– How will it impact trade? –

The changes could alter the legal framework for Mexican foreign trade, which is highly concentrated in the United States and Canada, its T-MEC partners, with which the country exchanged goods worth around 750 billion dollars (R$4.18 trillion at the current exchange rate) in 2023.

The strict regulations that the treaty establishes for sectors such as the automotive industry or for resolving labor disputes could be undermined by judges more concerned with voters than with the law.

It is worrying that “judges do not only consider Mexican legislation and agreements with the United States and Canada as part of the T-MEC,” adds Marczak.

The reconfiguration of the Judiciary will also have an impact on a review of the T-MEC, scheduled for 2026.

“It would already be a very controversial review, but if we add this huge reform (…) it will make Mexico much more vulnerable,” says Carlos Ramírez, partner at the consultancy Integralia.

– What does this mean for “nearshoring”? –

Changes to the judicial system “would be particularly damaging” to future relocation investments by companies from Asia to Mexico, Moody’s warns.

This trend, known as “nearshoring”, seeks to take advantage of the best logistical and geopolitical conditions that Mexico offers to supply the American market and presents itself as a great hope for boosting long-term growth.

While these investment flows are unlikely to stop completely, experts say the reform could dampen the enthusiasm of many companies.

“The reforms will bring an additional level of questioning to the boards” of companies, concerned about the legal certainty of their investments, Marczak said.

López Obrador downplays these predictions and claims that 2024 will be “the year with the most foreign investment in Mexico’s history.”

– Will the reform slow growth? –

Possible losses to investment and trade would ultimately affect expected GDP growth, which before the reform had already been reduced by the Bank of Mexico (central), from 2.4% to 1.5% for this year and from 1.5% to 1.2% for 2025.

“It is very possible, because of the reform of the Judiciary, that the Mexican economy will enter a long stagnation” and a “recession” cannot be ruled out, said Gabriela Siller, director of analysis at Banco Base, on the social network X.

As a harbinger, the Mexican peso hit two-year lows just before parliamentary approval, but subsequently appreciated as profit-taking took place.

Oxford Economics consultancy points out that, although the reform will not immediately reduce growth, it will cool private investment, which could fall by up to 12% below forecast, dragging GDP down with it.

Moody’s, for its part, agrees that “a prolonged confidence shock” would dampen business investment and reduce growth after 2025.