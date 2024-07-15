The final of the 2024 Copa América is being played at the Hard Rock Stadium from Miami among the national selections of Argentina and Colombia who are already leaving everything on the court in search of the trophy.
There is a difference in the definition of the match with respect to the quarter-finals and the semi-finals in the event of a tie on the scoreboard during the 90 minutes of regulation. In the instances prior to this final, if the teams did not manage to gain an advantage during the duration of the match, the definition of the match was made directly from the penalty spot. penal.
In this final, it was decided that in case the match is not decided in regulation time, recourse will be made to lengthen where two 15-minute overtime periods will be played. If the score remains tied after this period, the new Copa América champion will be decided on penalties.
