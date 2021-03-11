Manila residents leave a confined area on Thursday. Aaron Favila / AP

In May 2020, a few after the SARS-CoV-2 global pandemic emerged, Rustom Antia, Ottar Bjornstad, and I tried to imagine the future in coexistence with covid. Would we have to face massive deaths from the disease forever? Could a successful vaccination campaign eradicate it? Would it end up being something like the flu, with vaccines updated every year? Although we cannot predict the future, a model of differential equations Ordinary systems has allowed us to understand the underlying principles and qualitative changes in the system. The results were published in the journal Science last month.

One of the keys that determine the evolution of a pandemic is how immunity is generated and maintained. Understanding the interactions between SARS-CoV-2 and the human immune system is crucial, but as this virus has spread in the human population recently, we do not have this information. However, we can study the other six human coronaviruses. Four of them circulate widely and cause mild colds, and two (SARS-CoV-1 and MERS) have never had much spread, but cause more serious illnesses.

With this information, we define a set of ordinary differential equations that shape the transition of a person, starting from a susceptible state and immunologically naive, becoming infected and contagious and, later, recovered, with the possibility of a mild reinfection. The main result of the model – considering its structure and body of data, especially the severity of the disease in infected people (differentiated by age) – is that, once primary infections only occur among young children, the disease will tend to be mild .

The structure of the model is based on the data obtained in an experimental study on the reinfection of an endemic coronavirus, strain 229E. Based on the observations from this experiment, we can assume that, once people are infected, they have immunity to severe disease for the rest of their lives. However, their immunity to mild infections is lowered, so they can become reinfected and contribute to the transmission of the virus. To model this, people have to go from a “fully recovered” to a “partially susceptible” state. We also include births, deaths, and aging.

The model uses US data for the population’s age distribution, age-specific death rates, and birth rates. Additionally, we include a measure of the severity of the disease in people infected with SARS-CoV-2 by age. We consider a wide range of parameters that show that our results are qualitatively robust for a biologically reasonable range of parameters. The parameters are the transmission rate (R0), which measures how many people infects, on average, a single person, in a totally susceptible population; the rate of decline in immunity preventing transmission; and transmission in reinfections, which reflects how contagious people who are reinfected are compared to those infected for the first time.

The main differences compared to other models is that ours incorporates different types of functional immunity, obtained by exposure to the pathogen or a vaccine. The highest, called sterilizing immunization, could prevent future infections, and we model it with a “refractive period”, after infection, in which the person is totally immune and cannot become ill or contribute to transmission. In many cases, contact with the virus or the vaccine does not generate this type of immunization in the long term, but it does offer protection against the disease.

Our model separates these two aspects of immunity and shows that if the immunity that prevents transmission is rapidly reduced – as indicated by the data on endemic coronaviruses – and the immunity that prevents the disease is strong and long-lasting, SARS-CoV- 2 can become one of the mild flu-causing coronaviruses in a few years. Indeed, once the entire population has been infected or vaccinated, the only people immunologically naive it will be young children who, on average, develop covid as a mild flu.

However, in our model we do not consider viral evolution or the appearance and interactions of new strains, although these are undoubtedly emerging and will affect these dynamics. It appears that endemic coronaviruses do not show signs of rapid antigenic evolution, although there are evidence of a more gradual antigen change and some degree of protection created by previous infections with other strains, which is not considered in the model.

This model shows a very possible long-term trajectory for SARS-CoV-2 – and quite optimistic! – considering the epidemiological implications of different time scales in reducing immunization (both blocking transmission and reducing the disease). The model relies on data from endemic coronaviruses to make predictions about SARS-CoV-2, but it also makes predictions for endemic strains: when they emerge and adults become infected for the first time, they can also cause serious illness. For the future of SARS-CoV-2, this model underscores the need to continue to measure relative immunity reduction rates.

Jennie lavine is a postdoctoral researcher at the Emory university (USA)

Coffee and theorems is a section dedicated to mathematics and the environment in which it is created, coordinated by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT), in which researchers and members of the center describe the latest advances in this discipline, share meeting points between the mathematics and other social and cultural expressions and remember those who marked its development and knew how to transform coffee into theorems. The name evokes the definition of the Hungarian mathematician Alfred Rényi: “A mathematician is a machine that transforms coffee into theorems.”

Translation, editing and coordination: Ágata A. Timón García-Longoria (ICMAT)

