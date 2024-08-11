Although it seems they have failed to sign Nico Williams this summer, Barcelona have landed another Euro 2024 winner in Dani Olmo.
The former RB Leipzig man was a key man for Spain in their successful Euro 2024 campaign, with three goals and two assists in the knockout stages of the tournament.
After signing for Barça for 60 million euros, Olmo will play for a Spanish club for the first time.
How will he fit in at Barcelona?
With Gavi and Frenkie de Jong set to miss the start of the season through injury, Olmo could be forced into a midfield three to start playing for Barca.
Perhaps the most glaring problem with this setup, however, is the lack of defensive-minded players amongst the trio of Pedri, Gundogan and Olmo. All three would rather go forward rather than sit back and protect the back four, so Barca fans should prepare to see their team concede quite a few goals if this midfield ever sees the light of day.
Gavi will offer more defensive nerve when he returns to action, while De Jong is capable of breaking through from a deeper position.
Possible lineups
Pedri – Gundogan – Olmo
Pedri – De Jong – Olmo
Pedri – Gavi – Olmo
Olmo was apparently signed as an alternative to the highly-rated Williams, so moving him to the left wing might make the most sense from a tactical standpoint.
The Spanish international’s goal and assist record from the left-forward position also makes for good reading for Barca fans, with Olmo having scored 29 goals in 43 career appearances from the left wing.
Lamine Yamal on one wing and Olmo on the other are dream material for any number nine, so you’d expect Robert Lewandowski to be pretty excited about the prospect of playing alongside the two Euro 2024 winners next season.
Possible lineups
Yamal – Lewandowski – Olmo
Raphinha – Lewandowski – Olmo
Mind you, this won’t happen often during the 2024/25 season as, even though Lewandowski is now 35 years old, he is still one of the best strikers in the world. His 59 goals in 95 games for Barça prove it.
That said, when Lewandowski starts to slow down, the club could easily turn to Olmo as his successor up front.
It would be a departure, with Olmo acting as a false nine rather than a striker, but it would allow the Blaugrana to shift the centre of their attack towards Yamal and give the gifted youngster the chance to completely dictate things in the final third for the club.
Raphinha – Olmo – Yamal
Yamal – Olmo – Torres
#Flick #fit #Dani #Olmo #Barcelonas #starting
Leave a Reply