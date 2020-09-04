Suresh Raina, the former all-rounder of the Indian team, is seen finalizing his retirement plan. Recently, after retiring from international cricket, he wrote a letter to the Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh (DGP Dilbag Singh) and proposed to promote the state’s cricket. Taking this plan one step, he met Dilbag Singh in Srinagar today.

In this regard, the police said that Suresh Raina met Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag in Srinagar today and spoke to the police about the cricket tournament. He will cooperate in improving the youth here. His proposal will be in the form of Volunteer. Let me tell you that 33-year-old Raina said that he wants to return something to the game. Raina himself is a Kashmiri Pandit. His father hails from Ranwari area of ​​Trilokchand state while his mother is a native of Dharamshala in Himachal.

Raina wrote in the letter, “I have worked hard in international cricket for 15 years and hence I would like to give my knowledge and skills learned in this year to the next generation.” The Jammu and Kashmir team made the Ranji Trophy setup in 1959–60 but the team has struggled in India’s big domestic setup ever since. However, under the captaincy of Parvez Rasool, the team has fared better in recent years.

IPL 2020: Second big shock to CSK, after Raina, now Bhajji also withdraws

The team made it to the quarterfinals in the year 2013-2014. He was defeated by defeating Mumbai the following season. He again made it to the knockout in 2019-20. Jammu and Kashmir have had many high profile coaches. Bishan Singh Bedi was in-charge of the team in 2012. After this, Sunil Joshi also joined the team in 2014. Currently, Team India’s former all-rounder Irfan Pathan plays Mentor. Rasik Salim Dar of Jammu and Kashmir made his debut for Mumbai Indians in 2019. He originated from the Irfan Pathan Cricket Academy.