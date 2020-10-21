Highlights: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit India next week

Discussion will be done to overcome China’s challenge in Indo-Pacific

US Secretary of Defense Mark Asper gave information about 2 + 2 meeting

Washington

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is coming to India to discuss how to control China from the border with India to the US showing its attitude in the South China Sea. In the 2 + 2 talks between the US and India next week, the challenges and solutions to deal with them in the Indo-Pacific region will be discussed. This information was given by US Secretary of Defense Mark Asper.

‘The most important partnership of the century’

During a conversation with Atlantic Council President Frederick Kempi, Esper has said that he will be in India with Pompeo next week. This will be the second 2 + 2 dialogue with India. Espar has described this meeting and partnership with India in the Indo-Pacific as the most important in this century. He has said that countries in the region are watching what China is doing.

Qualified people in India, facing China

Asper said that India is the largest democracy in the world with very qualified and virtuous people and they face China’s aggression on the Himalayas every day, especially on the Line of Actual Control. He is said to have spoken to and visited several countries in the region, such as Mongolia, New Zealand, Australia in Thailand, Palau and the Pacific island countries. All countries are watching what China is doing. In some places it is very clean and in many places they are hiding.

‘How China’s rise is happening, this is a matter of concern’

Esper said that China is creating political and diplomatic pressure and military pressure on some countries like India. This cannot be tolerated. He said that all countries have to face international rules which benefit everyone. Esper said that this issue is not about the rise of China, it is about how they are emerging. This is discussed in these meetings.

The meeting is in Delhi next week

About the Five Eyes Forum held last week, Asper said that it discussed the challenges of Indo-Pacific, mutual cooperation, challenges to sovereignty, the system of international rules and freedom of navigation. This creates more close cooperation and will also be seen in the next meeting in Delhi next week. On the information sharing agreement of the India Navy, Asper said that many issues are being discussed with India but information about it will be given at the right time.