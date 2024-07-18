The premiere of the break dance or ‘breaking’ as olympic sport It is the main novelty in the Paris Olympic Games programmebut not the only one.

According to the criteria of

This dance style, born in the Bronx in New York, will take place in the Place de la Concorde on August 9 and 10 to fight for the Olympic medals.

So, being a new sport, thousands of spectators are wondering how it will be judged and how the medalists will be selected during this new edition of the games. We tell you.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games Photo:iStock Share

Paris, which is hosting the Games for the third time, The opening ceremony will take place on July 26 and will host the Olympic Games until August 11, 2024.

The programme for this year’s event surprised thousands of fans, as, in addition to the welcome of break dancing, the 50 km walk is no longer in place, kayak cross is making its debut and the weight classes for boxing and weightlifting, sailing and climbing events, among others, are being reorganised.

The sports programme of the Games, composed of 329 medal teststen fewer than in Tokyo 2020, is designed to gain spectacularity and attract the younger sector.

Breaking rules

As it became known through the agency EFE, The competition between the 16 b-boys and 16 b-girls will be in direct one-on-one battles.

B-boys and b-girls are what they are called dancers of this sport, who will have to show their best acrobatics to be medalists.

B-boys and b-girls are what the dancers of this sport are called. Photo:iStock Share

The difficulty is that they must improvisebecause a DJ will play music that the competitors do not know beforehand and they will have to react to it in the best way.

The score, according to the official website of this sport, will be a new scoring system which will be based on the Trivium.

“The new scoring system evaluates five factors: musicality, vocabulary, originality, technique and execution“said B-boy Skim (Kim Heon-jun) from the Republic of Korea, a WDSF scoring system specialist in breaking.

He added: “Although the Trivium continues to serve as a foundation, Breaking will be judged according to these five categories. In addition, the judges will also have before them a penalty button for use in cases of misconduct.”

The new scoring system evaluates five factors: musicality, vocabulary, originality, technique and execution. Photo:iStock Share

In summary:

1 vs 1 battles

Improvisation

Evaluation: musicality, vocabulary, originality, technique and execution

Penalty button for bad behavior.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

Journalist Latest News from EL TIEMPO

*With information from the international agency EFE

More news