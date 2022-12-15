How could it be otherwise, the FIFA (the one in charge of doing it, not Qatar) will carry out a significant financial outlay (440 million dollars) in favor of the federations of the participating countries. The biggest prizes fall, as is to be expected, on the teams that participated in the knockout phase, although all the national teams enjoy an economic prize for the mere fact of participating in the tournament.

– 30 million fall on him runner-up.

– 27 million for the third, that is, the winner of Croatia vs Morocco, while the defeated, that is, the fourth in the championship, receives 25 million.

– The rest of the teams that passed the group stage (that is, all those present in eighths that we have not mentioned: EEEU, Australia, Poland, Spain, South Korea, Senegal, Japan Y Swiss) pocket a total of 13 million each.

– Finally, the remaining sixteen participantsthat is, the teams that did not go beyond the group stage (Belgium, Canada, Uruguay, Ghana, Cameroon, Germany, Tunisiathe host Qatar, Ecuador, Welsh, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Denmark, Serbian Y Costa Rica), they will have to settle for 9 million each.