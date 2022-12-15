To the Qatar World Cup 2022 only two games remain (the final between Argentina Y France and the third and fourth place between Croatia Y Morocco). However, in a World Cup that, unfortunately, has been the focus of all eyes for reasons very unrelated to sport, the economic aspect is one of the great protagonists.
How could it be otherwise, the FIFA (the one in charge of doing it, not Qatar) will carry out a significant financial outlay (440 million dollars) in favor of the federations of the participating countries. The biggest prizes fall, as is to be expected, on the teams that participated in the knockout phase, although all the national teams enjoy an economic prize for the mere fact of participating in the tournament.
This is the distribution of prizes that will take place (out of a total of 440 million dollars):
– 42 million they will stop at victorBe it France or Argentina.
– 30 million fall on him runner-up.
– 27 million for the third, that is, the winner of Croatia vs Morocco, while the defeated, that is, the fourth in the championship, receives 25 million.
– from fifth to eighththat is, the rest of the teams that reached the quarterfinals (England, Brazil, Netherlands Y Portugal), spread 17 million each.
– The rest of the teams that passed the group stage (that is, all those present in eighths that we have not mentioned: EEEU, Australia, Poland, Spain, South Korea, Senegal, Japan Y Swiss) pocket a total of 13 million each.
– Finally, the remaining sixteen participantsthat is, the teams that did not go beyond the group stage (Belgium, Canada, Uruguay, Ghana, Cameroon, Germany, Tunisiathe host Qatar, Ecuador, Welsh, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Denmark, Serbian Y Costa Rica), they will have to settle for 9 million each.
On the other hand, unrelated to the sum of the prizes, FIFA delivers 1.5 million dollars to each federation in the form of compensation for the expenses they must make during the tournament.
If we compare it with the two previous World Cups, Russia 2018 Y Brazil 2014the sum is significantly higher (358 million dollars in Brazil and 400 in Russia for the 440 million distributed in Qatar), perhaps a way to “get out of trouble” with the federations as a result of the innumerable controversies that have surrounded the championship.
