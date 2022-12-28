Brazil.- Edson Arantes do Nascimento better known as “Pele” He was a Brazilian player who was discovered at the age of 11, which is why from a very young age he became one of the stars of world soccer. At the age of 17 he had already signed a contract with a professional club and only a year later he became in World Champion being him the scorer and the most important man.

With this the legend of the also known as “O Rei” was unleashed because in his time as a footballer there was no one to compare him, titles everywhere put his name at the top. Two more world titles have placed him as the only footballer to have 3 World Cups with Brazil. To all this great achievement is added the theme that he was also for many

years the top scorer in football history.

But since everything had to end, he had left his best moments on the field and although he still had the opportunity to play one more World Cup and look for his fourth star, he decided to end his career. Along with his love for the Brazilian National Team, he had another great place that was Santos de Brasil, the team with which he made his debut and with which he retired, although before doing so he had a fleeting stint in the United States to play for the Cosmos. from New York.

Was a October 1, 1977 when Pelé decided to put an end to his magnificent career, and he wanted to do it by playing a friendly between the two teams that had the good fortune to have him in their ranks, a friendly between the Cosmos and the SaintsCuriously, there he played 45 minutes with each of the clubs and it was where the one that would remain in history as Pelé’s last goal in soccer as a professional player was scored.

In the Giants stadium with 75,000 people, the Brazilian came out to play the first 45 minutes with the American team with whom he would make the great history of score his goal number 1283 according to the records at that time, counting the official, friendly and some more, even so the figure was impressive for what was left for posterity. The goal was scored by him wearing the Cosmos number 10 with a spectacular free kick taken from outside the area.

For the second half, already playing with Santos, he could not score and after the whistle the career of Edson Arantes do Nascimento ended, the top scorer in soccer history at that time, the three-time world champion with Brazil said goodbye and he did playing a

match with his two teams and scoring a goal with the seal of the house.