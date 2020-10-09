The World Food Program, winner of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, is very active in Africa, providing emergency aid in disaster areas.

The World Food Program (WFP), Nobel Peace Prize 2020, set up at the end of September an innovative tool, the mVAM, revealing the impacts of Covid-19 on household food security, their livelihoods and their access to health services and markets.

It’s as easy as a phone call. To monitor the food situation in times of Covid and isolation, WFP contacts vulnerable families directly by telephone. How are they doing? Do they have enough to eat? What are they missing? All the information collected is coupled with a dashboard and an interactive map to assess the situation in real time. This monitoring is made possible thanks to the project Mobile Vulnerability Assessment and Mapping (mVAM) set up in 2013. Initially, its goal was to have information on food safety in areas difficult to access without endangering the staff of the UN agency.

WFP uses new technologies to strengthen its interventions in the fight against food insecurity and better assist the most severely affected communitiesMoumini Ouedraogo, WFP representative in Madagascar

The system for collecting and then using information has been operational in Madagascar since last June. In three months, more than 3 700 telephone calls were made in urban and rural areas. The first results showed that at the national level, more than 30% of the households have an inadequate food consumption, that is to say poor or limited. More than 40% resort to coping strategies by selling their possessions or removing children from school.

With the socio-economic consequences of the health crisis, food insecurity is becoming increasingly serious and household assistance needs are reaching a critical level. Moumini Ouedraogo, WFP representative in Madagascar

In the regions most affected by Covid-19, 64% of households surveyed declared having suffered a significant negative impact on their income due to the virus, which seems to affect more particularly households whose income comes mainly from daily activities such as trade, transport or sale of services.

As for the regions of the South, regularly affected by bad weather, they are also vulnerable to food insecurity. And the “food shortage”, according to the WFP, is the main concern of families.

Faced with this crisis situation, the World Food Program provides assistance through cash transfers to families and the distribution of tons of food. WFP, which is very active in Africa, is entirely funded by donations, most of which come from States.