River continues to add trophies to its huge showcase. He had already won the Argentine Super Cup in 2018, against Boca, and now he repeats in 2021, this time against Racing. With this new conquest, River adds 67 titles in its history, 49 at the local level (18 international) and this is the national cup number 14.

In this way, in that very particular dispute between the two greatest Argentine soccer players, River was three total titles behind Boca, surpassed it at the national level by one and equaled it in national cups. Thus were the tables of titles in each item.

Total titles (League and local cups plus international cups).

Mouth 70 River 67 Independent 45 Racing 37 San Lorenzo 22 Alumni 22 Velez 16 Students 14 Hurricane 13 Rosario Central 11

More local titles (National leagues and cups)

River 49 Mouth 48 Racing 31 Independent 25 San Lorenzo 17 Hurricane 13 Velez 11 Rosario Central 10 Newell’s 9 Students 8

More national cups