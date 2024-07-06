The semi-finals of the Euro 2024where the current champion Italy will not have a place after having been eliminated in the quarter-finals. Now, the four countries that will fight to lift the continental title will be Spain, France, England and Netherlands.
The first semi-final, to be played next Tuesday, July 9th at the Allianz Arena Munichbe Spain versus France. The Red managed to qualify for this phase by defeating the host 2-1 Germany in extra time through the goals of Dani Olmo and Mikel Merino. On the other hand, The Selection fired Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal from the penalty shootout by 5-3 after having tied without goals in the 120 minutes, with Theo Hernandez achieving the decisive shot.
Already in the second semi-final, England will be measured against the Netherlands (Holland)next Wednesday, July 10th at the Signal Iduna Parkto meet the second guest Berlin Olympic Stadiumwhere the grand final of the championship will be held next Sunday, July 14. The Three lions They defeated a combative team 5-3 on penalties Swiss who was close to giving the surprise, after this one was ahead first, but Trent Alexander-Arnold closed a perfect penalty shootout. The final quarterfinal game left Türkiye being overcome 2-1 by The Orangewith annotations by Stefan de Vrij and Mert Muldürin a dramatic duel.
Tuesday, July 9
Spain vs France
Allianz Arena Munich
Time: 1:00 p.m. (MEX), 3:00 p.m. (US ET), 4:00 p.m. (ARG), 9:00 p.m. (ESP)
Wednesday, July 10
vs England
Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund
Time: 1:00 p.m. (MEX), 3:00 p.m. (US ET), 4:00 p.m. (ARG), 9:00 p.m. (ESP)
