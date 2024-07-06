FRANCE TO THE SEMIS!!! Spain vs France for a place in the FINAL of the #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/aErpLJ2mVk — Joshúa Maya (@PlaysOfTheWeek) July 5, 2024

Already in the second semi-final, England will be measured against the Netherlands (Holland)next Wednesday, July 10th at the Signal Iduna Parkto meet the second guest Berlin Olympic Stadiumwhere the grand final of the championship will be held next Sunday, July 14. The Three lions They defeated a combative team 5-3 on penalties Swiss who was close to giving the surprise, after this one was ahead first, but Trent Alexander-Arnold closed a perfect penalty shootout. The final quarterfinal game left Türkiye being overcome 2-1 by The Orangewith annotations by Stefan de Vrij and Mert Muldürin a dramatic duel.

🇳🇱🤯 THE NETHERLANDS WON 2-1 AGAINST TURKEY AND WILL PLAY AGAINST ENGLAND IN THE EURO CUP SEMI-FINAL. pic.twitter.com/YrW1iX0PEV — TR SPORTS (@trsports_) July 6, 2024