The group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup is coming to a close and some of the groups have already been defined, such as the E made up of Spain, Germany, Japan and Costa Rica. Despite the fact that at first, all the specialists commented that both Spaniards and Germans would pass comfortably, this was not the case. Nipponese and Ticos made it very difficult for both teams, especially the German one. Despite all the speculation, they ended up going to the next phase, the two most important teams of these four but on the last day.
For the first date, Spain thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 in a match in which the Spanish dominated from the initial whistle until the referee determined the end of the match. It was one of the biggest wins in the history of a World Cup. Like this, Japan also surprised the world and was left with a great triumph against Germany thanks to a great collective game.
On the second day, the Spanish and Germans drew 1-1 in one of the most entertaining matches of the entire group stage of this tournament. While the Japanese, who were coming from a historic victory, lost to Costa Rica 1-0 after missing out on many scoring chances.
Already by the third day, all the teams arrived with the possibility of advancing to the next phase and it ended up being one of the most exciting days of this World Cup. Japan surprised everyone and turned, once again, the match against Luis Enrique’s Spain and defeated it 2-1 while Germany, who defeated Costa Rica 4-2, stayed at the gates of the classification by second consecutive World Cup and added a new disappointment due to the goal difference.
Thus at the end of the three dates, this is how the positions of Group E remained:
1- Japan: 6 pts / 3P / 2V / 0E / 1D / HD: +1
2- Spain: 4 pts / 3P / 1V / 1E / 1D/ HD: +6
3- Germany: 4 pts / 3P / 1V / 1E / 1D / HD: +1
4- Costa Rica: 3 pts / 3P / 1V / 0E / 2D / HD: -8
With these results, for the round of 16, the Japanese will play against Croatia next Monday while the Spanish will face Morocco, another of the great surprises of this competition after finishing as the leader of Group F.
The best stage of the World Cup begins and all the matches will be high-flying and highly contested in what will be a true football spectacle.
