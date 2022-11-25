Thanks to the feat of Saudi Arabiahope has reached the Aztecs, who believe they have the ability to add three, however, La Albiceleste will also come out with everything to avoid a monumental failure and embitter the last World Cup in Lionel Messi.

The reality is that statistics and history are on the side of the Argentines, so we remind you of the last five matches between the two teams:

On that occasion it was a friendly duel, already with the Argentine coach Gerardo Martino in front of the Aztec team.

The duel was celebrated in the Alamodomo Stadium Texas, culminating in a 4-0 rout in favor of La Albicelesteafter a hat-trick of Lautaro Martinez and a bit of Leandro Paredes.

On that occasion they were with Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa, Nestor Araujo, Jesus Gallardo, Edson Alvarez, Hector Herrera, carlos rodriguez, Raul Jimenez and Hirving Lozano.

This was the second duel of a mini tour that he did the tricolor on Argentine soil, in a Brazilian interim Ricardo Ferrettiafter the departure of the Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio.

The Malvinas Argentinas Stadium witnessed the 2-0 in favor of the locals through Mauro Icardi Y Paulo Dybala. Again they appeared Mexico items like Edson Y Gallantas well as Henry Martin, Erick Gutierrez Y gerardo arteaga.

It was the first game of the mini tour of Argentina, held at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium. The two-time world champion defeated 2-0 thanks to a goal from Ramiro Funes Mori and an own goal from Isaac Brizuela.

ochoa, Gallant, Jimenez, guti, arteaga, Araujo Y Robert Alvarado They wore the green jacket.

another internship of Tuca after the spontaneous departure of michael herrera for his incident with the chronicler Cristian Marinoliwhile Tata Martino was in front of La Albiceleste.

The friendly game was held at the AT&T Stadiumwith Argentina saving the tie with one minute left thanks to Lio messi.

Javier Hernandez overtook Tricolor from the penalty spot at 19′, then Hector Herrera increased the advantage at 70′, however, at 85′ and 89′, they appeared Sergio Aguero and La Pulga to prevent an Aztec victory.

A bitter memory of World Cup in South Africa 2010. Both nations clashed in the FNB Stadiumin the round of 16, with the South Americans advancing to the quarterfinals by winning 3-1 in controversial fashion.

At 26′, La Albiceleste scored first with pass Messi a Carlos TevezHowever, it was an out of place as big as the stadium, but the whistler approved it, causing the anger of the fans and players who could see the repetition on the screens.

Later, Ricardo Osorio made a mistake on the start, allowing Gonzalo Higuain the blackboard will increase; Finally, The Apache put the third at 52′, with Chicharito coming from the bench to discount at 71′.

Of that duel, of Mexico only remains in force Andres Guardadoas ochoa Y Dark they stayed on the substitute bench.