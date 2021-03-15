After his overthrow by the civil military coup led by General José Félix Uriburu, Constitutional President Hipólito Yrigoyen was arrested. His place of prison was changing. It first had a “naval” destination. He was lodged in the Buenos Aires steamship, and later in the Belgrano.

“I was urged to leave, what I had to do in the arms almost of the doctor due to the extreme exhaustion in which I found myself as a result of the very serious ailment that I suffered when the events occur. And when we had made a certain path to the river and already feeling its effects on my health, they let me know that I was in prison, and incommunicado. (1)

In the middle of the transfers he will suffer a heart attack. The attending physician diagnosed him with rheumatism, gastritis, and uremia.

September 6, 1930. General José Félix Uriburu overthrows the constitutional government of Hipólito Yrigoyen. Photo Clarín Archive

Yrigoyen will tell: “I have just learned that I will be transferred to another ship much lighter and consequently less consistent in mobility, which seems to me a new recklessness, as unfair as it is inconsiderate, since, as is well known, I have never taken any action against anyone, I have not bothered in any sense of life. (two)

From there they will take him to Martín García Island, where he will be imprisoned for more than a year. There he will write his defense, which in one of his paragraphs said:

“I made a government of the highest reason of State, with all due circumspection but without any ostentation or apparatus, of distributive justice and full of care to remedy all evils, sober and simple within the reach of all, from the most modest to the most exalted elements, without any exclusions, saturated with benefits for all; and I said that under the vault of the Argentine sky there would be no helplessness for anyone, as it happened. (…)

“…In both periods I improved the national health and the moral and economic condition of the homes; I spread primary education… expanding and accentuating secondary and higher education, founding new universities and giving them a more progressive and scientific understanding … democratizing them to the fullest extent through conducive reforms … “

Hipolito Yrigoyen was President of the Nation twice. Photo Clarín Archive

Yrigoyen returned very sick and tired to Buenos Aires at the end of 1932. The pretentious dictator and admirer of Mussolini who had imprisoned him, General Uriburu, had failed in his attempt to modify the National Constitution and implement a corporate model.

I had had to cede his place, after scandalously fraudulent elections, to his side in the coup, the general engineer Agustín P. Justo and his vice president, Julio Argentino Roca (son).

But in 1933 the radical revolution of Paso de los Libres broke out, chronicled by Arturo Jauretche with an enthusiastic foreword by Jorge Luis Borges, and the Justo government decided to send the “dangerous” elderly radical leader back to the island.

His family rejected the official betrothal duel imposed by the Justo government. The following day a massive demonstration that covered 30 blocks accompanied the old leader to the Recoleta cemetery. Felipe Pigna, historian

These transfers ended up undermining his precarious health. He was almost eighty years old and his doctor diagnosed him with cancer of the larynx.

On July 3, 1933, in the afternoon, he went into agony and a few hours later he died. His family rejected the official betrothal duel imposed by the Justo government.

The next day a massive demonstration that covered 30 blocks accompanied the old leader to the Recoleta cemetery., where it was deposited in the pantheon of the Fallen of the Revolution of ’90.

Quotes: 1. In Félix Luna, Yrigoyen, Buenos Aires, Hyspamérica, 1985. 2. In Etchepareborda, Yrigoyen, Buenos Aires, CEAL, 1984.

EM