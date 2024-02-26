The highlight of the classic date in the 2024 Professional League Cup of Argentine football was played between Saturday and Sunday, with the most significant derbies played “for life or death”, and with results in some cases unexpected, and without local team victories!
Next, we will review how they turned out. the records in official duels: Friendlies are not counted, but matches in regional leagues or cups that have been played for points are. Come on.
For more news about Argentine football
The most even among the main classics of Argentina in the First Division is nothing less than the Super classic: 5 games separate Boca from River, while the most uneven continues to be between San Lorenzo and Huracán, since the “Ciclón” leads the “Quemero” by 40 games.
The ones who played with each other the most? Central and Newell's were measured 275 times, making it the most repeated. And the one with the most equalities? Also Rosario, for many the spiciest classic of all, which has had more than 100 draws throughout history. There are a total of 103.
Both Central and Independiente are 18 games ahead of their respective classic rivals. “Canalla” achieved it this weekend with a 1-0 score from Malcorra, while “Rojo” was 19 ahead and lost in this match with a goal from “Maravilla” Martínez.
They played 261 times
Boca won 91 games
River won 86 games
They tied 84 times
They played 234 times
Independiente won 89 games
Racing won 71 games
They tied 75 times
They played 189 times
San Lorenzo won 87 games
Huracán won 47 games
They tied 54 times
They played 275 times
Rosario Central won 94 games
Newell's won 76 games
They tied 103 times
They played 187 times
Estudiantes won 66 games
Gimnasia won 51 games
They tied 70 times
They played 256 times
Talleres won 96 games
Belgrano won 76 games
They tied 84 times
#histories #classics #Argentine #soccer
Leave a Reply