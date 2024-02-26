The ones who played with each other the most? Central and Newell's were measured 275 times, making it the most repeated. And the one with the most equalities? Also Rosario, for many the spiciest classic of all, which has had more than 100 draws throughout history. There are a total of 103.

Both Central and Independiente are 18 games ahead of their respective classic rivals. “Canalla” achieved it this weekend with a 1-0 score from Malcorra, while “Rojo” was 19 ahead and lost in this match with a goal from “Maravilla” Martínez.