This Sunday the semifinal matches of the Gold Cup were defined. Mexico, Panama, Jamaica and USA they advanced to the next round after leaving their respective rivals on the road. Now, they will seek to throw all the meat on the grill to get their ticket to the grand finale of the golden contest.
The first team to reach the semifinals was Panama, who had no problem and dominated in a 4-0 win over Qatar, the invited team for this tournament.
The second team was the Mexican team, which last Saturday defeated Costa Rica 2-0, with goals from Orbelín Pineda and Erick Sánchez, somewhat calming the criticism that has existed around the selective Aztec team.
The third team to get their ticket was Jamaica, who faced the representative of Guatemala in the quarterfinals, winning by the slightest difference.
Finally, in the most anticipated match of this date, Canada and the United States faced each other, in yet another edition of the Clásico del Norte, which was the most exciting game and which went to penalties after drawing 2-2 in regular time. .
From the penalty spot, the United States got their ticket to the next round.
Undoubtedly, the broad favorites to advance to the grand final of the tournament are Mexico and the United States. will be next sunday july 16, sharp at 5:30 p.m. The field of the SoFi Stadium will witness the great champion of the Gold Cup 2023.
