The World Cup is the most awaited and longed for trophy by all those who are soccer fans. When the last matches of the tournament arrive, all the adrenaline, nerves and anxiety multiply and make the moment of truth of the utmost importance. To the point of transcending worldwide. Qatar 2022 has been a World Cup with many surprises, ups and downs, as on all previous occasions. Next, We will review the last 10 World Cup finals played.
Spain hosted its first World Cup where Italy and Germany played the first exciting world final. The scorers that night for Italy were: Rossi, Tardelli and Altobelli. The Germans discounted with a goal from Breitner but it was not enough.
Mexico was organizing its second World Cup event and they had the happiness of ‘hosting’ an Argentina that enjoyed the presence of a devilish Diego Armando Maradona. Despite the tight result, Maradona managed to lead Argentina to victory and they took the trophy. Tata, Valdano and Burruchaga were the scorers.
There was revenge for the Germans, finally. In the 1990 World Cup in Italy, they met again and the Germans took home the trophy in a highly controversial match. Germany was proclaimed three-time world champion.
Brazil and Italy met again in a final, this time in the United States. The clash ended goalless after playing 120 minutes. For the first time in history, a final was resolved from a penalty shootout. The Italians missed 3 times. Brazil was crowned for the fourth time.
The last World Cup of the 20th century had to be starred by two greats. Ronaldo’s Brazil the ‘phenomenon’ tried to defend the title but the French worked like a steamroller with Zidane plugged in. France achieved for the first time, its first World Cup.
At the beginning of the new century, Ronaldo Nazario’s Brazil clashed to get the title again against Germany. Brazil won by 2 goals to 0. The ‘phenomenon’ was the top scorer of that World Cup and Brazil went down in history as the five-time world champion.
The World Cup was held again in Germany and again a purely European final would be lived. Italy was consecrated world champion and already added four top trophies. The game was decided in a penalty shootout where Trezeguet hit the post with a shot from the white patch. The final, too It remained in the collective memory for the headbutt that Zidane gave Materazzi.
One of the world cups that marked history due to its contagious atmosphere due to the ‘Waka Waka’, the vuvuzelas and the rhythm with which the locals lived the World Cup. Spain faced the Netherlands and won the final with an agonizing goal from Andrés Iniesta in the 116th minute. Spain was enshrined for the first time in its history as world champion.
In Brazil, Germany and Argentina played what would be their third World Cup final. After a series of mistakes by the albiceleste, the German team got the winning goal in extra time.
The last World Cup final we experienced was exciting, in Russia. The France of a young Mbappé collided against the tough Croatia. The Gauls managed to lift the trophy for the second time, with a bulky result of 4-2.
#finals #World #Cups
Leave a Reply