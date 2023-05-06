He real Madrid directed by Carlo Ancelotti He is showing that he is made for this competition and he lets it be seen clearly in the current season of the Champions League. The whites beat the Liverpool in the round of 16 and beat the Chelsea in the quarterfinals, managing to advance to the semifinals of the highest continental competition without any type of challenge.
The next challenge for Real Madrid in the Champions League will be the Manchester City, a team with which they have already met several times in the tournament. In the 2022 edition, both teams met in the semifinals and, in the second leg played at the Santiago BernabeuReal Madrid achieved victory.
The duel between Real Madrid and Manchester City is one of the most anticipated of the season, as both teams are considered the top favorites to lift the trophy. In addition, the players from both squads have a high level and have shown great performance during the season. This new semi-final between Real Madrid and Manchester City promises to be exciting and highly contested, as both teams have great potential and want to win the Champions League title. Soccer fans are looking forward to the matchup between these two squads, which will undoubtedly provide a great show on the pitch.
Season 2021/2022 (round trip) – Real Madrid
In the first leg, Pep Guardiola’s team completely dominated and controlled the match and it was a full day of many goals and good football. The first game ended in favor of Manchester City 4-3, however, in the second leg things were different and the Merengue team brought out their caste and came back from behind with a 3-1 result.
Season 2019/2020 (round trip) – Manchester City
The series was in favor of Pep Guardiola’s men this time. Both matches were completely dominated and controlled by the ‘Citizens’ thanks to the good football implemented by Guardiola’s mastermind. The first leg ended with a score of 2-1 and the second leg too, 2-1 in favor of Manchester City.
Season 2015/2016 (round trip) – Real Madrid
The season was a bit complicated due to the coach transition by Real Madrid with Rafa Benítez and Zidane. However, the merengue team managed to overcome adversity by winning the series on aggregate 1-0.
Season 2012/2013 (Group stage)
Back then, Real Madrid manager José Mourinho managed to take the Whites past the group stage where they met the Ciudadanos. Both matches were dominated by Real Madrid with favorable results 3-2 and a 1-1 draw.
