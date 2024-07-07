After the quarter-finals were played, the semi-finals were ready with the four teams that will fight for the title of the Copa America 2024: Argentina, Canada, Colombia and Uruguayremembering that The Albiceleste It is the current champion and will seek to win the second championship.
Precisely, the team led by Lionel Scaloni He was the first to get his ticket to the semi-finals, as he eliminated a fierce Ecuador which put the Argentines in a tight spot by taking everything to the penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. Already in the penalty shoot-out, despite the captain Lionel Messi missed the first shot, his teammates had a perfect round against the Ecuadorians who missed two, with Nicolas Otamendi ending the series.
His rival will be precisely Canadathe big surprise of the CONCACAFwho in his first participation already achieved a historic feat by reaching this stage. Maple Leaf He also had a tough match against another ‘dark horse’ like Venezuelawhich left a good impression. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, but the Americans won 3-4 on penalties, where Kenneth Koné scored the decisive goal. Their match is scheduled for Tuesday, July 9, at the MetLife Stadium from New Jersey.
In the other side, Colombia had no problem getting to this stage, apart from beating 5-0 Panamaby the hand of John Cordoba, James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz, Richard Rios and Miguel Borjathus extending their unbeaten streak to 27 matches; finally, Uruguay and Brazil They fought for the last pass to the prelude to the grand final, in a clash where there were more blows than football, but in the end, the Charrúas won on penalties 4-2 after the game was 0-0, with Manuel Ugarte sealing the pass with his decisive shot… The Paisas will crash into The Charrúa Claw next Wednesday July 10th at the Bank of America Stadium from Charlotte.
Tuesday, July 9
Argentina vs Canada
MetLife Stadium
Schedule: 6:00 p.m. (MEX), 8:00 p.m. (US ET), 9:00 p.m. (ARG) and Wednesday 10:00 a.m. (ESP)
Wednesday, July 10
Colombia vs Uruguay
Bank of America Stadium
Schedule: 6:00 p.m. (MEX), 8:00 p.m. (US ET), 9:00 p.m. (ARG) and Thursday 11 2:00 a.m. (ESP)
