Real Madrid is one of the most successful teams in football history, and their run in the UEFA Champions League is a testament to their greatness. In their last 10 Champions League semifinals, the white team has managed to advance in five. Today in 90min we wanted to remember them:
There was little the Real Madrid players could do against a practically unstoppable team. That Barça had no rival. Messi invented a historic goal avoiding rivals everywhere.
It was the first major painful defeat in the Champions League in recent times when the madridistas lost on penalties against Bayern who ended up losing to Chelsea in the end.
This tie against Borussia Dortmund will be forever remembered for the four goals that Robert Lewandowski endorsed the Merengue team in the first leg.
Guardiola’s men could do nothing against a Real Madrid team that prevailed at the Santiago Bernabéu and on the return leg they gave a feast at the Allianz with braces from Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo. That year they would win the Tenth.
The Italians beat Real Madrid (3-2 on aggregate) who had to watch from a distance as their rival, FC Barcelona, won their fifth Champions League.
The whites took the cake against Manchester City (1-0 on aggregate in the tie) in a return match in which the passivity of the English who were looking for their first final was very surprising.
Cristiano Ronaldo sealed the tie in the first leg thanks to his hat-trick. In the return it was Benzema who came out, and it was a goal from Isco that put an end to all hopes of a comeback for Atleti who, after 16 minutes, were already winning 2-0.
The Germans completed a great second leg, but in the first leg, Real Madrid was much better, winning 1-2 and managed to qualify for the final at the Bernabéu 2-2.
The Whites were much inferior throughout the tie, and even so they almost took the cake. But that Chelsea was unstoppable and in addition to beating Madrid in the semifinals, they were proclaimed European champions.
The English were better for most of the tie, but the Merengues were able to turn the result around at the Bernabéu when all seemed lost. Historic match to reach a final that Madrid would end up winning.
|
Edition
|
overall result
|
21/22
|
Real Madrid 6-5 Manchester City
|
20/21
|
Chelsea 3-1 Real Madrid
|
17/18
|
Real Madrid 4-3 Bayern Munich
|
16/17
|
Real Madrid 4-2 Atletico Madrid
|
15/16
|
Real Madrid 1-0 Manchester City
|
14/15
|
Juventus 3-2 Real Madrid
|
13/14
|
Real Madrid 5-0 Bayern Munich
|
12/13
|
Borussia Dortmund 4-3 Real Madrid
|
11/12
|
Bayern Munich 3-3 Real Madrid (Bayern pass on penalties)
|
10/11
|
FC Barcelona 3-1 Real Madrid
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Real #Madrids #semifinals #Champions #League
Leave a Reply