Rather than printing the complete table including all the municipalities of Granada with their contagion rate, we have decided to just print the towns affected by restrictions.

The capital (Granada) just managed to avoid having their city limits closed as the contagion rate dropped by about three percentage points since last week. The same goes for the Costa Tropical, with the exception of Gualchos (see list below).

Municipalities with over 500 per 100,000 infections – town limits closed.



Lújar, Pampaneira, Rubite, Dehesas de Guadix, Jun, Alhama de Granada, Chauchina, Dúrcal, Fuente Vaqueros, Las Gabias, Gójar, Güejar Sierra, Iznalloz, Villa de Otura, Padul, Peligros, Pulianas, Quéntar, Santa Fe, Valderrubio and Villamena.

Municipalities with over 1,000 per 100,000 infections – town limits & nonessential businesses closed.



Gualchos, Beas de Guadix, Castril, Darro, Huéscar, Orce, Agrón, Albuñuelas, Campotéjar, Colomera, Domingo Pérez de Granada, Escúzar, Fornes, Íllora, Montejícar, Montillana, Nigüelas, Salar, El Valle, Zafarraya and Zagra.

