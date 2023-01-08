Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña joined yesterday in sacred marriage. After a long courtship of just over five years, the entertainment world knew that this great day would come. And it is that, although the Peruvian businessman had asked for Brunella’s hand last July 16 In an intimate family reunion with a view to getting married on December 17 of last year, the couple had to postpone said event due to the continuous demonstrations that were taking place throughout the country. However, the wait is over this Saturday when in the middle of an ostentatious wedding they both said yes.

The romantic dress of the bride

If a marriage is already an event that captures the attention of many people, something that certainly does not go unnoticed is the bride’s dress. For this reason, Brunella Horna kept all the details a secret until the arrival of the most anticipated day, the date on which, thanks to the publications of the guests, we were able to take a closer look at all the details that she had the most majestic and perfect wedding dress .

Marriage of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña. Photo: Wapa

For this special night Brunella pike a dress with beading that was characterized by the decoration of the neckline, which gave it the romantic touch In addition, he highlighted the mermaid style of the suit that highlighted his figure.

Regarding the texture of the dress, it was something stunning and exquisite; however, what really left everyone spellbound was the long veil that merged with the train to create a dreamy fluidity that accompanied the walk of the bride to the altar.

Brunella Horna dress. Photo: @GustavoHorna/Instagram

What was the second outfit that Brunella Horna used?

For the second part of the party, Brunella Horna only the skirt and the long veil were removed that were part of the first look, which made her feel more comfortable to be able to dance with her now husband, Richard Acuña, and with all the attendees at the reception. In addition, she could also be seen with another very elegant white suit, which was characterized by a beautiful heart-shaped neckline and with which she was observed in the different photographs that could be taken with the large number of guests.