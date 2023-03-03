Home page politics

Marines stand at a checkpoint in the Eckernförde naval base during a maneuver during a visit by Defense Minister Pistorius (SPD). (Archive photo) © Christian Charisius/dpa

The Bundeswehr in Germany has repeatedly been heavily criticized in the past. What would the Federal Republic be like in an emergency?

Berlin – Ever since NATO promised Ukraine its support in the Ukraine war, threats have been pouring in from Russia on a regular basis. Russian President Vladimir Putin repeatedly warned the West against further aid measures and repeatedly hinted at a nuclear attack against the Atlantic alliance. So far, the Kremlin’s rhetoric has been dismissed by experts as empty words.

Nevertheless, the question arises as to what it would look like in an emergency. In Germany in particular, the ability to defend one’s own country is repeatedly viewed critically. It was not until February 2022 that Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) announced a “turning point” due to the desolate state of the Bundeswehr. A year later little has changed in the military inventory. How would it currently be in Germany in the event of war?

Germany is “naked” in an air raid: This is how the reaction is to be carried out in an emergency

With the beginning of the Ukraine war, the Bundeswehr was once again in the spotlight of the political arena. Funding packages, military equipment and the reintroduction of conscription are being debated. However, one thing is certain: “We have no armed forces that are capable of being defended.” This was announced by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) at his party’s parliamentary group meeting on Monday evening (February 27). One is not prepared for a “brutally offensive war of aggression”, said the man, who should know about it because of his office.

The Secretary of Defense’s words are harsh. However, an attack on Germany remains extremely unlikely. As a NATO member that is geographically centrally located, a direct attack by land is not to be expected. In an emergency, an attack from the air would be the first thing to be expected. According to the current plan, should rockets fly towards the Federal Republic, this should be detected by the “Combined Air Operations Center” (CAOC). The German air defense is organized in the NATO alliance. The airspace is constantly monitored by military radar and air traffic control systems. Should a cruise missile approaching Berlin be registered, it would be destroyed as quickly as possible by the CAOC interceptors.

However, Germany is really dependent on the help of NATO. As the Picture reported with reference to internal Bundeswehr sources, German air defense is considered by experts to be the country’s Achilles’ heel. “Germany stands there naked in defense against missiles,” an expert is quoted as saying. There is no comprehensive anti-aircraft defense. It is also said that parallel attacks could not be repelled. The weak protective shield was further weakened by the delivery of air defense systems to Slovakia, Poland and Ukraine.

In the event of war in Germany: the leadership ability of the regiment “goes towards zero”

In the event of war, important infrastructures in particular are at risk from attacks. The infrastructural protective measures have been scaled back since the Cold War. With the fall of the Wall and the end of the East-West conflict, the scenario of a conventional war no longer seemed appropriate, a spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry told the Picture. There is also no central retreat for government and cabinet meetings.

Nevertheless, care has been taken to ensure “that the federal departments can also carry out their tasks in cases where this is no longer possible at their headquarters”, according to the Ministry of the Interior. Experts, on the other hand, express doubts: In the event of war, the government’s ability to lead will “go to zero”, it is feared. A current inventory of the protective measures is far too late.

Defense case: Conscription comes into force automatically

Should war or defense be declared in Germany, there are clear mechanisms that are set in motion automatically. One of them is enshrined in Article 115b of the Basic Law and stipulates that the “authority and command of the armed forces be transferred to the Federal Chancellor”. This is based on the idea of ​​”management from a single source”. This should enable quick decisions and reaction options in times of war. In peacetime, decision-making power rests with the Department of Defense.

defense in Germany The state of defense is achieved in Germany when the territory of the Federal Republic is attacked from outside with "armed force" or such an attack is imminent. The case of defense is regulated in Articles 115a to 115I of the Basic Law.

In addition, the currently suspended military service would come into force again. This is also regulated by the Basic Law. All men between the ages of 18 and 60 would be affected. “As always, military service can be refused,” emphasizes legal scholar Kyrill-Alexander Schwarz in an interview with the Augsburg General. Nobody should be forced into military service against their conscience, Schwarz said. However, there would be no release from all obligations. The job security law from the time of the Cold War could call the population to civil employment. These include, for example, activities in the field of civil protection or in military hospitals. Women between the ages of 18 and 55 are not excluded from this either.

Attack on NATO member: Germany could expect this support

As a member of the North Atlantic Alliance, Germany would not be on its own in the event of war. Article 5 of the NATO treaty states that an attack on one of the treaty members is considered an attack on all members. This is referred to as an “alliance case.” Invading Germany by land is impossible without first entering Allied territory. The alliance event would therefore occur before attacking ground forces had even reached Germany.

In 2021, according to the Baden-Württemberg State Center for Civic Education, the armed forces of the NATO states comprised around 3.3 million soldiers. The USA contributed the largest number of troops with almost 1.4 million armed forces. The German troop strength was around 189,000 soldiers. (aa)