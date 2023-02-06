Today is quite special as many media outlets have revealed their reviews of Hogwarts Legacy, a video game that is by far one of the most anticipated of the year. And that leads us to have a verdict before it is released so that all the public can try it, one that although it is not perfect, but it is decent.

As seen on the page Metacritic, a site where the ratings of various media are compiled, for now the game has three different ratings that do not really vary from each other. The first is the 86 in PlayStation 5the one from 89 in Xbox Series X/S and that of 83 in pc. There are certain comments about the latter that talk about optimization details.

It is worth mentioning that there are still versions to have their respective revision, since in ps4 and Xbox One It will arrive in a couple of months, so users will have to wait a bit to play on these consoles. For its part, the Nintendo switches it is released until July, so hybrid players will have to be the most patient.

This is the synopsis of the game according to her own WB Games:

Your character is a student from the famous school who has the key to an ancient secret that threatens to destroy the magical world. Now you can take control of the action and be the center of your own adventure in the magical world. The legacy is in your hands.

Remember the game is released next Feb. 10.

Editor’s note: There are only four days left to have the game in our hands, honestly I have gone from seeing reviews because I want to experience everything from scratch. So we’ll see if in the end it’s worth spending those 70 dollars.