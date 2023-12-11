The KNVB proudly announced last week that fewer and fewer matches are being stopped due to throwing objects. However, referees temporarily stopped two matches this round. How well does the football association's strict approach really work? “Let's especially cherish the fact that we don't have to go inside as often.”
Dennis van Bergen
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#KNVB39s #strict #approach #work #39You #notice #corrective #behavior #among #fans39
Leave a Reply