Becoming successful at work: countless books have been written about it, endless methods have been devised for it. But which tips work in practice, and which advice should you ignore? Author and speaker Mirjam Wiersma examines various success strategies. This time: listen carefully.

Listening is something that we quickly – but often incorrectly – assume that we can do it. The effect of really and good listening is that the other person feels heard. This is how you connect and create a better bond. And it will help you get your affairs in order. This way you might hear something that someone hadn’t said before.

You also have to listen carefully when working together. You can ask for anything in this situation, but there will also be things that are not asked. Are they put on the table or not? Or maybe you manage a team and you want to get the best out of your people, even then reflective listening is extremely valuable. But sometimes you can’t listen.

Three pitfalls

In a conversation you run the risk of falling into one or more of these three pitfalls:

1. coming up with your own experience too soon

2. jumping to conclusions too quickly

3. giving unsolicited advice

Besides avoiding these pitfalls, you will have to do even more to become a really good listener. It’s a good idea to be open and curious and not fill in the other person’s story. Put yourself in the other’s shoes without prejudice.

As far as I’m concerned, the topper among the listening techniques: ‘reflective listening’. Not an easy one, but a very effective technique. And: he works in the family just as well as in the boardroom and everywhere in between. You listen to the other person’s story and in your answer you try to reflect what you have heard. With a reflection you check whether the image you have created (verbal and non-verbal) is correct.

The characteristics of such a reflection are:

– short (to the point†

– formulated in a positive way (you don’t ask a question)

– neutral (your own opinion is not taken into account)

– reasoned guessing about need or emotion (in your reflection you include what you think the other needs or feels)

Often there are several possible reflections on what you hear.



Quote

Starting with reflective listening takes a bit of guts, but you also get a lot in return

How to reflect

Let’s take an example. Imagine someone telling you the following: ,,Time management is not my thing. Let me flutter freely and flexibly through life. No obligations, no imposed schedules. Just enjoy what the day brings.”

I then arrive at the following reflections:

1. ,,You quickly feel lists and rules as a limitation of your freedom.”

2. “You like to let the day come as it comes, without all the planning.”

Another example: ,,I’ve been less happy with my work lately. Everything used to be new and exciting, and I was always learning something new. Now it is much of the same. I miss that a bit from the past.”

1. “Your job has become routine.”

2. ,,You have the feeling that you are standing still. You are looking for something new.”

a little guts

Reflective listening is not easy. It may take some practice to get the right tone. Fortunately, the attempt you make to really listen is usually very much appreciated. If your reflection is not quite right, the narrator will indicate this and further elaborate on what he or she means. The conversation continues, in depth. You give the narrator the opportunity to explain in more detail what it is really about and you learn to understand him better. Starting with reflective listening takes a bit of guts, but you also get a lot in return.

More strategies for a successful career? Also read Mirjam’s books Business Flirting and A great day every working day





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our work and career videos here:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.