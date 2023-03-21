BMW has announced how well the M2 scored.

A compact body, a six-in-line under the hood and rear-wheel drive. Fortunately, BMW still knows how to put down a good M car. With the M2, the brand has a bomb in the house.

The first generation M2 was introduced in late 2015. Initially, the thing received some criticism, because there was no real M engine under the hood. That ‘problem’ was later solved with the M2 Competition. The end of the first generation came into view with the later M2 CS. Fortunately, it didn’t stop there.

The BMW M2 lives on with the second generation introduced this year. And now the new BMW M2 has been spotted in the Netherlands. But what about the previous one? How successful was this model? Brands are not always eager to share official figures. Fortunately, BMW is not the most childish and they have released some nice info, noted BMW Blog.

First generation BMW M2 production numbers

What are the production numbers of the BMW M2? After all, it is not a Volkswagen Golf where hundreds of thousands roll off the band from one generation. Exact numbers are not shared, but between 2015 and 2022 there are some 60,000 production numbers made from the BMW M2.

Which countries?

And in which countries was the first-generation BMW M2 a runner? Again, no hard numbers here. However, BMW has announced which regions were the most popular. In Germany, the BMW M2 accounted for 20% of sales. The United States is at number two with 19%. This is followed by the United Kingdom (11%), China (11%) and Japan (6%).

BMW M2 G87

And from the F87 we go to the G87, the second generation BMW M2. Because North America is such an important market for this model, the coupe also rolls off the line there. At the BMW Group factory in San Luis Potosí to be precise.

The new one is again available with a manual gearbox or an automatic transmission. For now there is one version. It is possible that more variants will appear in the long term, just as was the case with the first generation.

