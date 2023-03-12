You probably know one or more people who are able to anticipate changes in the weather because they feel it in their bones or because changes in pressure make their heads hurt. Cristina, for example, does not like to go down to Madrid from the north of Spain in July and August, because the high temperatures do not suit her: surprisingly, in the summers in the capital her nose bleeds and her allergies worsen. “When I was little, she also always bled in Madrid,” she points out in reference to the experiences of her friend, Ana. “And I always notice atmospheric pressure in sinusitis,” she adds.

Looking at the weather forecast is something that is done regularly: a sunny day is key to enjoying a day at the beach or a walk in the countryside and making sure that it is not going to rain, essential for drying clothes on laundry day . But, in addition, that weather has a direct effect on how we feel.

And, beyond what joint pains say when there is humidity or headaches on dry days for some, it is something that science also points out. “Yes, in view of the extensive bibliography located at the end of the book in which I document each of the ‘papers’ and scientific articles that prove the statements made in the book”, explains Mar Gómez, physicist and author of the book Meteosensitive . How time influences our physical and mental health. “In some atmospheric and health variables, science is aligned, in others there are certain discrepancies and in some others there is no scientific evidence,” she points out, “but all this is detailed in each chapter, evidencing realities and banishing myths.”

Popular wisdom has been highlighting this throughout the centuries, speaking of winds that drove people crazy —in fact, Gómez points out in his book, it is the so-called ‘foehn’ effect— or how the heat made them more aggressive . Now, yes, more than air that changes lives, there is talk of weather sensitivity, which could affect between 30 and 60% of the population. Sensitivity to the effects of time is greater among “women and the elderly,” explains the expert. “In the first case, a hormonal factor may come into play and in the second the greater probability of suffering from certain pathologies and therefore their symptoms may worsen due to changes in weather,” she points out.

The connections of time with other health effects have been seen in, for example, mood —excess negative ions, that ‘foehn’ effect already mentioned, makes us feel depressed— or in levels of violence. A Madrid study found that heat waves had a negative effect on gender violence: feminicides increased by 40% three days after their start.

Even to understand how things change, low pressures and their effects on oxygen levels can be used. In her book, Gómez recalls what happened to the inhabitants of Biosphere 2, an ambitious experiment from the 1990s in which 8 people were locked up in a habitat built in Arizona as a miniature world —and isolated from the outside— . At first, everything was working perfectly, but unexpected weather conditions led to a change in the amount of oxygen released inside the plants. The 8 people began to feel lethargic: they were suffering from altitude sickness.

Climate change and health



Weather and climate are not the same thing —the weather is what we have every day, the one that the forecasts of meteorologists transmit to us, and the climate is what is maintained for a long time— but they are closely related.

Climate change is affecting the weather, making it more extreme, which in turn is going to affect the weather we will have on a day-to-day basis. Of course, this effect will not only impact how many sunny days the weather forecast can predict, but it will also have much more profound effects on crucial issues. At higher temperatures and more sunny days and less rain, water stress will increase, heat waves will follow one another – the summer of 2022 is a perfect example to see what is coming – or it will affect people’s health.

Is climate change going to make us more weather sensitive in general or make life worse for people who are already affected by weather changes? “Both things can happen,” says Mar Gómez. “In the first case, new physical or mental health problems may appear linked to extreme weather events, climate migrations and the increase in global average temperature,” he points out, noting that “in the second case it will depend on the rate of adaptation against to the rapid rate of global warming.

“Climate change is the greatest threat to the health of humanity”

Regardless of what happens over time, science has made it clear that the climate —and how it is changing due to global warming— is going to take its toll on us. The data of the report Impacts of climate change and health, prepared by the Health and Climate Change Observatory, recall that heat peaks have an impact on mortality —and the older a population is, the lower the temperature at which these effects begin to be noticed— or that water stress could lower water quality.

The WHO – which speaks of climate change as “the greatest threat to the health of humanity” – calculate that between 2030 and 2050 an additional 250,000 people a year will die due to the direct and indirect effects of climate change, from heat stress to malaria. This last point is important because it shows how the climate crisis sets in motion a game of dominoes with an ultimate impact on human health: as temperatures rise, so do areas with good living conditions for mosquitoes, an insect It can transmit many diseases.

In short, the effects of climate change will not only be noticeable because we will have days of more extreme weather and that will make it worse for us, but also the climatic conditions will change and a much more structural transformation will take place. Mar Gómez recalls the role it has “in the establishment and expansion of zoonotic diseases” and also warns of another potential risk, which can bring about the melting of the permafrost, in which diseases and potential threats remain hidden. “In 2016, in an intense heat wave in northwestern Siberia, an anthrax-infected reindeer that died more than 70 years ago was unearthed, killing a 12-year-old boy and hospitalizing dozens,” she adds.

And finally, climate change will take a toll on mental health. “We know that climate change affects mental health with eco-anxiety and solastalgia, two forms of anguish and existential stress caused by environmental change,” says Gómez. Eco-anxiety is possibly the best known, that anguish created by not knowing what will happen to the planet, but nostalgia, which Gómez defines in his book as “powerlessness or lack of control over the climate change process”, also marks the reaction before what happens As in physical health, in mental health there are at the same time derivative effects: the conditions that are created may aggravate already existing diseases.