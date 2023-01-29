Dozens of trucks and trains travel through Ukraine every night on a special mission. The country is under martial law and a nightly curfew, but military convoys and army vehicles do not rest. When the sun goes down, it is time to introduce and distribute the weapons that are allowing Russia to stand up to Russia, those that come from the NATO allied countries. The invader’s air forces have yet to strike a blow against this supply chain, protected as the biggest secret of the Ukrainian resistance.

An easy way to end up in prison in Ukraine is to spread information about the supply routes for weapons arriving from abroad. “Don’t expect anyone to provide you with details, it is an extremely sensitive matter and penalized by law,” says Olha Husieva, an analyst at the Institute for Security at the University of Kiel (Germany). The only thing confirmed is that most of the cannons, armored vehicles, anti-aircraft systems, rocket launchers, ammunition and basic equipment for the Ukrainian troops cross the Polish border.

“When Russia started the invasion in February, they believed that in a matter of days or weeks they would take control of Ukraine; They could not even imagine that a year later, thousands of vehicles, thousands of shells, millions of bullets would be arriving from Europe”. This is how Luke Coffey, a retired US military officer, an expert at the Hudson Institute and a former adviser to the UK Defense Secretariat, sums it up: “If they had known, they would have avoided concentrating on taking kyiv and would have attacked western Ukraine from Belarus, but now it is too late”.

More information

Rzeszow airport, in Poland, is perhaps the most protected in Europe today. Multiple US Patriot air defense batteries are deployed at the airfield and in its region, 70 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. In Rzeszow, which was already a NATO outpost in Eastern Europe before the war, planes with military equipment for Ukraine land every day. The Atlantic Alliance has prepared visits in 2022 at its facilities in Rzeszow for defense analysts from its member states. One of these experts, a French academic who was at the airport last summer, explained to EL PAÍS on condition of anonymity that the level of organization in the place is unparalleled in recent history: there are officers from each country of NATO, weapons have a storage point according to their type and are quickly loaded to the border.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Like Berlin in the Cold War

“What is taking place in Rzeszow is reminiscent of the Berlin Airlift,” says French General Jérôme Pellistrandi, referring to the air connection established by the United States, the United Kingdom and France to provide aid to West Berlin in the face of the blockade. of the Soviet Union in the late 1940s. “It is a very complex job in coordination with NATO, especially the final 500 kilometers to the front,” says Pellistrandi. “NATO was not prepared for a conventional war on this scale,” adds Husieva, “so the military industry has lagged behind the needs on the front lines. Luckily, the Ukrainian infrastructures were designed during the Cold War and they are prepared”.

Weapons don’t just arrive by air or road: rail connections are just as important, both for equipment coming from the rest of Europe and for cargo unloaded by the US military in German ports. The Ukrainian train network is highly decentralized and it is possible to change routes easily, an essential safety measure. This deters Russia from destroying the section of track because not only can it be repaired in a short time, it is also possible to change the route, according to Coffey.

Ukraine shares a 530-kilometer border with Poland, the only country through which weapons are officially transferred, although the experts consulted assume that there are other routes through Romania and Slovakia. The Romanian government does not confirm this, but Moscow has already warned that it has information that this is the case and that it considers it a hostile act. Romania shares a 600 km border with Ukraine, but geographically it requires a much longer journey than Poland. The same is true of Slovakia. The fastest way to introduce weapons through Romania would be by crossing through Hungary first, but the government of Viktor Orbán has prohibited the passage of this military aid through its territory.

There is no information about where the transfer of the cargo takes place, whether the Ukrainian trains and trucks already leave from Poland or whether the change of vehicles takes place at the border. The only sure thing is that NATO personnel are not transporting it inside the Ukraine. The long Polish border makes it possible to change the paths to be followed periodically, as summarized by Husieva: in general, the busiest routes are avoided to avoid witnesses and information from reaching the enemy. The convoys are always in small groups and the most valuable weapons enter the country disassembled and in different vehicles, so as not to lose all the equipment in the event of an attack.

But the transport of military equipment is not only carried out by army personnel. A legion of civilian volunteers load every day from the borders with their private vehicles, equipment that is not strictly weapons, such as bulletproof vests, helmets, night vision goggles or reconnaissance drones. Husieva affirms that trucks with ammunition and weapons must bear some military insignia, but EL PAÍS has been able to verify that this is not always the case.

russian impotence

The Russian state agency TASS issued a note last December in which senior government officials from the annexed Ukrainian province of Lugansk asked Moscow to destroy logistics routes in western Ukraine because this alone would have “a radical impact” on the invasion. The point, according to Pellistrandi’s opinion, is that Moscow has given up on it because it does not have the capacity to achieve it. The best way would be if the Russian air force could push into Ukrainian territory, but since April 2022 it has given up doing so because kyiv’s mobile air defense network has proven tremendously effective. The alternative that remains to the Russian army are precision missiles, but its arsenal, after 11 months of war, is at a minimum, according to the American and British intelligence services.

Pellistrandi estimates that Russia has 30% of cruise missiles left. The analysts consulted agree that it makes no military sense to use a rocket that can cost one million euros to knock out one or two trucks, with the added difficulty that they are moving targets. “Without being able to use their planes, the Russians have poor technology for hitting moving targets,” says Coffey, “Lancet drones would be their best option, but their missiles have a short range and would have to go too far into Ukrainian airspace.” Husieva also points out that the very vertical hierarchy of the Russian army means that orders take too long for attacks that, in the case of mobile targets, require very quick decisions.

The danger for Ukraine lies in the final kilometers before reaching the front, as was demonstrated last August in Chaplino, a railway municipality in the Dnipropetrovsk province, a logistic distribution point for troop trains and heavy weapons to Donetsk, in the East. Russia hit with Iskander precision missiles a military convoy carrying soldiers and military equipment. The reason, according to the testimonies collected by this newspaper among the residents of the town, is that the train was stopped for more than a day at the Chaplino station.

Another drawback Moscow has is that its network of spy satellites, which can monitor weapons entering Ukraine, is smaller than NATO’s, according to Coffey. “Russia has to control a vast territory, not only all of Ukraine, but also its own borders and even Syria.” The weather conditions do not help either, says Pellistrandi, because the clouds, practically daily in the region, limit satellite images. The Kremlin’s only alternative to causing a serious disruption in the supply of foreign aid would be to bomb the Rzeszow airport, concludes this French general, but that is unlikely to happen because it would almost mean declaring World War III.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.