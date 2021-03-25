Confinement has made us see our home in a different way. The space that was previously only for rest and free time, has also become a workplace and a school, so the hours spent under that roof have multiplied. This has meant that what previously seemed adequate has ceased to be so and we miss spaces that we did not have. So much so, that two out of three people have thought about changer housing, according to the report by the multinational real estate company Century 21 Real estate sector and Covid-19. “Now there is a request for more open spaces —such as terraces or porches—, areas to work and also areas to play sports,” says Rubén Navarro, co-founder of inHAUS, a company that designs and manufactures custom-built prefabricated houses.

Navarro is one of the five representatives of innovative companies dedicated to the design, construction and renovation of housing that participated on March 23 in the webinar The World to Come. The home of the future, organized by HUB Empresa and BStartUp of Banco Sabadell. A meeting in which they talked about the news preferences of those who are looking for housing and of the need to improve the sustainability of the constructions, a change that can mean an increase in the final price, but a long-term saving.

“Before only 30% of the new owners sacrificed interior space for having a terrace or a balcony; now the percentage has risen to 75% -80% ”, comments Andrés Perales, co-founder of the Valencian architecture studio Designable, in the webinar. Your company specializes in customizing living spaces, one of the demands that is beginning to gain ground. “If each person is different, why are all the houses the same?” He wonders. “A hundred square meters can yield more if they are adapted to oneself,” he adds.

Less polluting and reusable materials

The builders defend that it is necessary to change the way of building. The pandemic has served to raise awareness of the need to improve energy efficiency of homes, something that is achieved through the use of more sustainable construction materials. According to the last report published by the Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction (GlobalABC), led by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), it is essential to drastically reduce CO2 emissions from buildings, which in 2019 represented 38% of global emissions of this pollutant, its highest level so far.

For Andrés Perales, the building of the future must be based on the improvement of the insulation of the houses, the increase in the consumption of renewable energies and the advance towards energy self-sufficiency. Navarro claims the use of increasingly sustainable and durable materials. “At inHAUS we study how, on the one hand, to use more recycled material and, on the other, to make our houses reusable”. Although they still work with traditional materials – such as concrete, wood, steel and ceramics – they use an industrialized assembly method. “Within our internal process of continuous improvement and in our line of R + D + i we study how to take advantage of recycled materials in our construction system”, he details.

Sustainable environments from the ground up

Jesús Bayarri, another of the speakers, believes that it is time to promote sustainability. “The real estate and construction sectors have very high emissions, consume a lot of raw materials and generate a lot of waste; they damage the environment enormously so it is urgent to end this situation. As soon as we do, it will be a lot, “he says.

Bayarri is the director of a project in the La Pinada neighborhood, in Paterna (Valencia), with which he intends to make this neighborhood the first completely sustainable in Spain. It will be its own inhabitants who design the buildings and common spaces, which will have a common characteristic: they can be converted, so they will be built with reusable or recyclable materials. The interior structure, for example, will use cross-laminated wood sourced from responsibly managed forests.

The design of La Pinada, says Bayarri, will be passive, which means that the control of elements such as ventilation, lighting and thermal inertia will be achieved through natural procedures that drastically reduce energy consumption.

Is a sustainable home more expensive?

Today, the extra cost of building a sustainable home ranges between 8% and 18% of the total price, according to data from different construction companies. This investment, however, is usually amortized in about five years through the savings achieved in the energy bill. According to Breeam, an international certifying body, a building whose design and construction have taken into account sustainability criteria allows reducing energy consumption between 50% and 70%; the cost of water, between 20% and 35%; CO2 emissions by at least 7%.

At inHAUS they are committed to maximizing this efficiency. “We build sustainable houses with energy efficiency A [la máxima]. We are several years ahead of this obligation, which is reflected in the energy bill, which is something tangible, which can be seen ”.

And if you already have a house, can it be made more sustainable? “Of course,” says Olga Canto, sales manager and co-founder of Cubicup, a digital platform that connects homeowners and contractors to carry out home renovations. With the pandemic, its website traffic has grown by 30% and the reforms by 15%. “Now customers are very demanding and want to make the best investment in their home,” he adds.

Canto highlights that Spain is one of the countries with the oldest real estate stock due to the 2008 crisis and that, therefore, it is necessary to reform and renovate homes and address changes that are sustainable. “[Conviene] incorporate better air conditioning and [sistemas de] home automation, for example. Today a renovated house it is more efficient ”, he concludes.