Human beings may feel five different flavors: acid, sweet, umami, bitter and saltyusing specialized language sensors called gustative receptors. In addition to allowing us to enjoy delicious foods, the feeling of taste allows us Determine the chemical composition of food and prevents us from consuming toxic substances.

In depth

Researchers of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of North Carolina (United States), including Bryan Roth, distinguished professor of pharmacology and postdoctoral researcher at the Roth and Yoojoong Kim laboratory, postdoctoral researcher at the Roth Laboratory, they set out to address a very basic question: “How exactly we perceive the bitter taste? “

In this way, a new study, published in ‘Nature‘, reveals the detailed protein structure of the bitter taste receiver TAS2R14. In addition to solving the structure of this taste receiver, the researchers could also Determine where the bitter taste substances are bind.

The TAS2R14 are members of the family of bitter taste receptors of the GPCR protein coupled receptor (GPCR). Receptors are attached to a protein known as protein G. Tas2R14 He stands out from the others in his family because he can Identify more than 100 different substances known as bitter flavorings.

“Scientists know very little On the structural composition of the sweet, bitter and umami taste receptors, “the researchers point out.” Using a combination of biochemical and computational methods, we now know the structure of the receptor of the bitter taste TAS2R14 and the mechanisms that initialize the sensation of bitter taste in our languages. ” This detailed information is important to discover and design candidates for drugs that can directly regulate taste receptors, with potential to treat metabolic diseases such as obesity and diabetes.

More details

While working for define Its structure, the researchers found another unique feature of TAS2R14: that cholesterol Help in your activation.

“Cholesterol resided in another site of binding called orthostical pocket in TAS2R14, while the bitter taste joins the alestro site,” says Kim. “Through molecular dynamics simulations, also We discover that cholesterol puts the receiver in a semi -active state, so it can easily activate with the bitter taste“

Bile acids, which are They believe In the liver, they have chemical structures similar to those of cholesterol. Previous studies have suggested that bile acids can join and activate tas2R14, but Little is known about how and where they join in the receiver.

Using their new structure, researchers They discovered that biliary acids could bind to the same orthostical pocket as cholesterol. While the exact role of bile acids or cholesterol in TAS2R14 is still unknown, it can perform A role in the metabolism of these substances or in relation to metabolic disorders such as obesity or diabetes.

The discovery From this new alkal union site for bitter taste substances is unique. The Alostric Union region is between TAS2R14 and its gossip G protein is called Alfa G protein. This region is essential to form a signaling complex, which helps to transfer the receptor signal of the taste of protein G to the receptor cells of taste.

To take into account

“In the future, this structure will be key to discovering and designing candidates for drugs that can directly regulate G proteins through the alestheric sites,” Kim brings. “We also have the ability to affect specific G protein subtypes, such as Alfa G protein or beta G protein, instead of other G protein paths that we do not want to cause other side effects“

Roth and Kim have made several new discoveries, but some leave more questions than answers. While they did a genomic study, they discovered that the TAS2R14 protein in complex with the GI is expressed outside the tongue, especially in the brain’s cerebellum, thyroid and pancreas. Researchers are planning future studies to elucidate the function that these proteins can have.