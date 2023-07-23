Even the popular image of the roller coaster falls short to describe the vertigo of the crazy legislature that ends this Sunday. To summarize, just two weeks of February 2022 are enough. On the 3rd, the Government could have fallen if a PP deputy had not made a mistake in the vote in Congress that allowed the labor reform to go forward. On the 14th, it was the popular ones who were approaching the abyss with a fratricidal fight that ended in the political execution of their leader. For some time now, Spanish politics has lived in the dizziness of a constant ups and downs and the final path to the polls has been fully up to par.

Pedro Sánchez expressed it clearly at his last rally: “We fell and got up.” And several times, he could have added the socialist candidate. Seeing the unleashed fervor of the militant crowd that acclaimed Sánchez in Getafe, it was hard to identify the same party that a week before seemed to have definitively thrown in the towel.

This is politics in Spain today, influenced by the rhythm of social networks and their movements like flocks of birds, which suddenly change direction at the slightest. Along with them, an unparalleled demoscopic avalanche, which reached its maximum in this campaign, with various media —including EL PAÍS and Cadena SER— publishing daily polls. A simple oscillation of a few tenths up or down could be interpreted as a great jolt.

When Sánchez called the elections by surprise a few hours after the setback embedded in the regional and municipal elections of 28-M, not a few thought that he was outlining the route of his immolation. The distance between the two big parties had not been that great —3.5 points— but, as a result, the PSOE was left with almost no territorial power and the PP won the greatest it has ever had. The newspapers were filled with chronicles about the socialist discouragement and the party’s difficulties in getting its own ready for combat. Sánchez could not find comfort even in his demographic guardian angel, the CIS of José Félix Tezanos. All the other surveys were devastating to him.

The first big turn came with the pacts between PP and Vox. It had been announced that the popular would delay as long as possible the agreements with the extreme right to separate them from the campaign. Alberto Núñez Feijóo opted for a very common strategy for him: trying to ignore it by claiming that each territory had autonomy to decide.

The result was an image of total lack of control. In the Valencian Community, the pact for a joint government was closed in 24 hours with large programmatic concessions from the PP to Vox. And, at the same time, in Extremadura, the regional leader of the popular, María Guardiola, pledged her word that she would never admit to her Executive those who “deny gender violence and dehumanize immigrants”, that is, the same ones with whom her colleagues from Valencia embraced. It took her a week to swallow her promise.

Sánchez and Feijóo designed two almost opposite campaigns. That of the popular, more traditional, consisted of kicking all of Spain. That of the socialist focused on the media, with a novelty: he would go to sets and microphones where he had received a lot of wax and had disdained them. Proof of how capricious today’s politics can be was that the first major turning point of the campaign came with the president’s visit to an entertainment program, the anthill. Those who expected Sánchez’s grave to be dug there were disappointed. The president emerged triumphant. And enthusiasm took hold of his ranks.

Fiasco in the face to face

The campaign officially began on the 7th with the PSOE much better in the polls and its strategists waving the comeback flag. Sánchez spent the first weekend locked up preparing the only one-on-one with Feijóo, on Monday the 10th. The Socialists encouraged the feeling that the president could leave his rival dejected on the canvas. Just the opposite happened. What the popular leader did did not surprise anyone who knew his career in Galicia. He fired from the first moment an incessant artillery of data, regardless of the fact that part of the ammunition was real and another part was fake. Sánchez lost his temper, got into a row with yelling and interruptions and exhibited his most arrogant streak.

The popular leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo (d), current PP candidate for La Moncloa, with the smuggler and drug trafficker Marcial Dorado Baúlde, in an image from the summer of 1995, on Dorado’s boat in the Vigo estuary.

They were days of crying and gnashing of teeth for the socialists. The PP was distancing itself again in the polls and Sánchez was unable to disguise his withered rictus. To make matters worse on the left, the commitment of the other partner of the Government, Sumar, to carry out a proactive campaign did not start either. Some of his promises, such as a “universal inheritance” of 20,000 euros to all who come of age, garnered more controversy than anything else.

Until everything turned around again on a television set. Feijóo began the last week of the campaign in The hour of 1, where he repeated a falsehood that he had been holding for days, included in the debate with Sánchez: that the PP had always revalued pensions with the CPI. The journalist Silvia Intxaurrondo corrected it, and the popular leader not only did not rectify it, but rather arrogantly made it ugly. The man who presented himself as the apostle of truth in the face of Sánchez’s lies had exposed his successful tactic face to face.

The skids changed sides again. The reality denied the shadows of suspicion that Feijóo had cast on the vote by mail. Sumar’s candidate, Yolanda Díaz, managed to get out of the closet and put into campaign an old corpse of the PP leader, the one with long years of friendship between him and the smuggler Marcial Dorado. Díaz, in addition, raised the enthusiasm of his people in the three-way debate that Feijóo did not want to attend and that brought together a significant audience (4.1 million viewers on average). And so, after this winding road, we arrive at the day of the vote in the strangest circumstance: with the favorite worried and those who seemed to lose, in a state close to euphoria.

