AWhen Lamecha Girma faltered during his world record run, something like an apparition came to his rescue. She got him going. He had felt so strong in the race over 3000 meters obstacle that he overtook the pacemaker. This was solidly on course for a world record.

The confident runner took a few seconds from his helper until he got out – mission accomplished. And then exhaustion and then the spirit of Said Saeed Shaheen caught up with the Ethiopian as he made his way over obstacles and moats. The audience saw a line of blue and green lights, which had been running long behind Girma on the inside edge of the track, closing in on the lone athlete on the backstretch: indicators of the pace at which Shaheen was running in 2004 when he was proving tried that he, who was ruled out of the Athens Olympics because of his move to the national jersey of Qatar, was the true number one at this track.

In Brussels he improved the world record to 7:53.63 minutes. In Paris, the LED lights made him, who has long since stopped running and now lives in Kenya, more visible. What an impression: Girma measured himself against Shaheen across time and space.

Everyone saw the snake of lights

The challenger saw the line of lights out of the corner of his eye: ahead the blue lights indicating the pacemaker’s position, behind them the green lights for the world record he was about to break. The mere 19,000 spectators who filled the Stade Charléty screamed as if Girma were being attacked. Everyone saw the line of lights on the ground dangerously close to them. The effect was impressive.







Girma’s body straightened. He flew over the penultimate obstacle in the curve, barely touching the water of the ditch with the bright pink shoe on his right foot and spurted the spirit of Shaheed down the home stretch and away: to the new world record of 7:53.63 minutes. The lights were running two or three meters behind him as he reached the finish line. Girma spoke of his confidence and strength after the race. Without the Wavelight technology, which showed the pace, he probably wouldn’t have set the record.

It was different for Faith Kipyegon, who a few minutes earlier broke the world record over 5000 meters to 14:05.20 minutes. With her, the system with the LED lights was set to a time just above the world record. The Ethiopian world record holder Letesenbet Gidey was in the race in person. When Kipyegon attacked her with a lap and a half to go, she was about six seconds down on the marching chart for the world record. First, the little Kenyan caught up with the chain of lights, apparently effortlessly, then she started a long final sprint, with which she clearly left the virtual Gidey behind after the real one.

“I was just concentrating on the green lights, relaxed and enjoying the race,” said she, who broke the world record in the 1500m eight days earlier, also with the help of the racing lights. The Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen improved the world best time over two miles (3218 meters) to 7:54.10 minutes, also illuminating his reference speed on the track.



Record run against real opponent: Faith Kipyegon in front of Letesenbet Gidey

:



Image: AFP



Wavelight technology has been changing athletics since 2020. The Dutch company names 13 world records and best times on its website; the four youngest have not yet been added. The oldest reference is the Norwegian record over 1000 meters set by Filip Ingebrigtsen at the Oslo Impossible Games.







Wavelight seems to bring to reality the controversial bars used to show TV viewers the world record pace in swim broadcasts. There is also athlete orientation. They no longer depend solely on the finish line, which they pass every 400 meters, and on the coach calling out split times to them at the other end of the stadium. The race against time has become visible.

World Athletics incorporated the technology into its rules almost three years ago. “Our job is sport, our business is entertainment,” says former record runner Sebastian Coe, president of the association. The ad offers orientation and help to the runners, and it creates understanding and excitement for the public. “We want additions that increase the entertainment value of our sport. Pacemaker lights add a little excitement, a little menace. Our sport needs that.”

The development goes back to an idea by Jos Hermens. For his attack on the world hour record in 1976, the Dutchman, now one of the most influential athlete managers in athletics, set up flashing lights at the ends of the track. Helpers switched them on every 68.5 seconds. “When I saw them glow, I knew I was behind schedule,” said Hermens: “If I didn’t see them, it was good.” That’s how he achieved the consistency that was necessary, the record of more than 52 laps, 20.944 meters to break. Former European 800-meter champion Bram Som and Hermens first made a training aid out of today’s high-tech system. Then they gave running a new dimension.