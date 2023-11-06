Every art biennale leaves behind many tons of garbage: the team from the German pavilion at this year’s architecture biennale has now used the remains to build new roofs and shelters for the residents of the city of Venice.

vSeen from the water, Luca Casaril’s small shipyard looks like a gigantic mobile made up of scrappy ships dangling from the arms of a crane. Behind it lies a tangle of old cargo ships, gondolas, motorboats and barges. Casaril is a “Squerariolo”. This is what the carpenters in Venice are called who build or restore wooden boats according to the old Venetian tradition. And he is one of the last, if not the last, still working in Venice’s old town itself.

His shipyard is located not far from the train station on a piece of land that was once raised from the rubble of the Campanile of San Marco, which collapsed spectacularly in 1902, but which had been badly damaged by waves over the years. In particular, the ramp from which the historic boats are pulled ashore and lowered back into the water was extremely dilapidated. But without a ramp there would be no shipyard: its continued existence was in danger – and with it an old craft that is part of the city’s cultural heritage.