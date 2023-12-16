A dream day. Yaco Eskenazi and Natalie Vértiz had a happy moment due to the birthday of the former captain of the lions. The former beauty queen organized a big party to celebrate her husband. The model's fans were able to see images of the luxurious celebration on their social networks. How was the event? Find out in the following note.

How was Yaco Eskenazi's birthday party?

Yaco Eskenazi and Natalie VertizThey went all out to celebrate the television host's birthday. According to a report issued by 'Magaly TV, the firm'the influencer had exclusive brands to take care of the buffet, decorations, instant photographs and live music.

Various characters from local entertainment were present at the celebration, such as Ethel Pozo, Jefferson Farfán, 'Gato' Cuba, Ale Venturo, among others.

And Yaco's birth was celebrated in a big way.This party was held in a garden with decorations full of lights, a dance floor, a bar with personalized drinks in honor of the former member of 'This is War' and a large two-story cake with photos of Eskenazi and his wife. In addition, it had a DJ, tables and chairs for all the guests, a large number of snacks, grills, food platters, catering and an instant photo machine for all those present.

What did Natalie Vértiz say about Yaco Eskenazi's past relationships?

Natalie Vértiz and Yaco Eskenazi have become one of the most stable couples in local entertainment. However, they love to prank each other. This is what happened in one of the editions of 'You're in all'.

Yaco revealed that he was quite conflictive from his 20s to his 30s and that is why most of his romances tended to fail. But he didn't expect his wife to troll him, prompting laughter from all the other guests on set: “You were toxic until you were 32, when you met me. All your relationships before me were toxic, but then I came along, that I have self-love, that I know myself, I did some introspection, that's why I came to give light to your life.”

Which character from 'Perdóname' did Yako Ezkenazi nominate?

It was believed that Yaco had auditioned for the role of a vile character, but said role was given to Argentine actor Fernando Niño.

The reality is that he wanted to play Lara Errada's brother, Pablo, who dies in the first episode of 'Perdóname' as a result of a murder, a fact that causes the conflicts of the novel. This character is being played by Fernando Luque.

Fernando Luque as Pablo in the series 'Perdóname'. Photo: América TV

