The two suspects for the crime of Adrián Muñoz (74), the retiree who was murdered in his Núñez department, were arrested in La Matanza.

In addition to killing the tennis player who played in the River Plate club’s veterans category with 22 stab wounds, they stole money and items of value that they found in his home.

Investigators suspect that Rocío Vera Cabrera (20) pretended to have an interest in the victim only to take advantage of him. Later he murdered him, along with an accomplice, Ariana Belén Domínguez (20).

This Tuesday, the Police detected Vera Cabrera in an Uber on Route 3, at kilometer 32, in González Catán. “It’s me‘”said Commissioner Javier Martínez as soon as he intercepted her.

Rocío Vera Cabrera (20) and Ariana Belén Domínguez (20). The two are arrested for the crime of Adrián Muñoz (74) in Núñez.

The woman, a migrant who arrived from Paraguay and settled in Isidro Casanova, spent the night in a detachment in the San Alberto neighborhood and will be investigated by Alberto Baños, of the National Criminal and Correctional Court No. 38.

Two days earlier, his accomplice, Ariana Belén Domínguez (20), had also been captured in Isidro Casanova.

It is still not clear what happened that night in the department of Ciudad de La Paz at 3300, but according to the results of the first tests and the comparison after the arrests, “the footprints raised inside the apartment are theirs“.

With what has been collected so far, they point out that the two black widows “practiced prostitution or simulated attraction with their victims with the intention of robbing them when the opportunity arose,” trusted judicial sources consulted by Clarion.

This hypothesis coincides with the information provided by the environment of Adrián Muñoz, who had sent photos of Vera Cabrera to his brother and three friends to present them to them.

Adrián Enrique Muñoz was 74 years old and a tennis player.

The images were compared with those taken by the security camera of a neighboring business. It is a kiosk where the aggressors had gone to buy, not only on the day of the crime, but on another visit, a week before.

The man had moved to that department to be closer to River Plate, where he devoted himself fully to competing in the club’s veterans category after the death of his wife.

Despite being retired, he worked making deliveries with his son and had started a business to sell cheese during the pandemic.

About four months ago, they recognized in their environment, he had begun to bond with Ariana Vera Cabrera. Unlike the information that circulated during the first hours of the investigation, Muñoz did not use dating apps and had no day-to-day handling of social mediaThat is why they suspect that he met her through people in common.

His family knew of the “relationship”, but never thought that it could be in danger, less in a fatal outcome.

The victim occasionally saw Vera Cabrera, paid for groceries so that the young woman -Who has small children- will take Isidro Casanova home. They even speculate that he could have received financial aid or gifts from Muñoz, without suspecting that it was all a hoax.

The investigation was in the hands of the Criminal Investigations Secretariat (SIPE) of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Unit in Complex Criminal Investigation (Ufecri), the City Police and the 6th police station. by Isidro Casanova, managed by Martínez.

Yes OK none of the detainees had a registered criminal record, they suspect that it could be a repeated methodology with other victims.

What is not clear is why they decided to kill him between the night of Monday, May 10, and the early hours of Tuesday. Above all because of the brutality of the attack: in the autopsy they counted 22 cuts and stabs. The victim was also left two knives stuck in the back.

The detainees were filmed leaving the apartment with a black bag in which they had hidden items of value that they had stolen from Núñez’s house, as well as a sum of money whose figure was not disclosed.

“Only now does the mourning for my dad begin“said his daughter Fernanda, with relief, after learning of the arrests.

Adrián Muñoz ranked seventh in the +70 category of the Argentine Tennis Association (AAT) ranking. They saw him for the last time on Monday, May 1, around 7:30 p.m. His children tried to locate him in the places he frequented because he did not answer the phone.

The next day, the two women he had entered the building with were filmed leaving with a bag in hand.

The retiree lived in apartment 2 ° “A” of Ciudad de la Paz 3397, in Núñez and on Wednesday his daughter Fernanda, 51, found him dead in his bedroom and with two knives stuck in his back. They had been taken from his kitchen and used to murder him.

The crime occurred in this building in the City of La Paz at 3300. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

According to the autopsy, he bled to death from the cuts and stab wounds.

The women are charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

