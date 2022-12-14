Gino Pesaresi He entered television as a reality boy, then he stood out as a dancer, years later, he debuted as a television host in “En boca de todos” and last weekend, he became a two-time champion of the final “El gran show” 2022. Despite Because the model has stayed away from scandals, there was a controversy that marked his public career.

In October 2019, Vania Bludau sat in the red armchair of “The value of truth” to reveal their most intimate secrets. One of them was the secret romance that she had with Gino Pesaressi.

What happened between Gino Pesaressi and Vania Bludau?

At that time, Gino Pesaressi and Mariana Vértiz were already separated, but Vania Bludau’s statements disappointed many fans of the former reality boy from “This is war”.

“Was Gino Pesaressi unfaithful to his ex-partner with you?”, Beto Ortiz asked him in “The value of truth”. She replied: “Yes.” The polygraph showed that what was said was true.

The model acknowledged that her romance with Gino Pesaressi was a mistake because he had a partner and she knew it . “I’m a bad friend… These are things I regret, moments I just haven’t thought about. I know, as a woman, that I would not like the same thing to happen to me. After it happens, I put myself in the other person’s shoes,” she expressed.

He said that they kissed several times at a party they attended with their friends. “I didn’t think I had or didn’t have a girlfriend. I remember that it was daytime, it was dawn, ”she added. She mentioned that the flirtations started when they worked together on a reality show.

“A year before we already came in glances because we worked together, but after that it was that it materialized at the party, he had gone alone and I was single…”, he maintained.

Why did Gino Pesaressi and Mariana Vértiz end their relationship?

In 2019, Gino Pesaressi and Mariana Vertiz They confirmed that their relationship had come to an end. During that time, several media outlets speculated that the reason was infidelity; However, the model’s sister Natalie Vértiz clarified that the breakup occurred due to personal differences.

“We had a lot of differences in terms of time, jobs, things like that. Right now as friends we get along much better,” said the influencer.