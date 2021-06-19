After two months without activity, the Buenos Aires theaters returned to work this Friday night, in which it can be considered, since the beginning of the pandemic, the second reopening in the last year and a half.

Theaters also reopened, following a series of measures and protocols to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. Some requirements for cinemas: 30% capacity, distance between seats, disinfection of rooms, spaced functions, mandatory chinstrap.

Can be seen 12 movies, one of them is a rerun, and the ones that stand out the most in box office aspirations are Cruella, with Emma Stone starring in the story of Cruella de Vil, iconic Disney villain, who hits theaters with a punk aesthetic, and Conjuration 3: The Devil Made Me Do It, third installment of the saga.

At the San Martín Cultural Center, a spectator goes through the control. Photo Martín Bonetto

In the theater, the rules of the game also imposed a reduced capacity 30%.

Luis Brandoni, Moria Casán, Soledad Silveyra Y Mauricio Dayub are some of the few names of the return.

It is that the news came in a hurry, without prior notice, and that is why the neo-start of the activity, this Friday, is more similar to a postcard of the confinement than to the old normality prior to confinement.



The Hoyts complex, in the Abasto shopping mall. There was not, on Friday, a lot of public. Photo Fernando of the Order

The cold, the Selection …

Some will say that the National Team match, plus the cold, and some other etcetera, conspired against the desire to have ahead again the artistic presence of the actors.

The truth is that there was time to put in a box everything that was needed so that The accompaniment, with Luis Brandoni and David Di Napoli (Comafi Multitheater) will resume its functions.

Also The tightrope walker, the almost classic Mauricio Dayub (Chacarerean), and Matrix house, at Piccadilly, among a few other works.



Carlos Rottemberg, at the door of his theater. “This is what there is,” he told Clarín. Photo Martín Bonetto

At the door of the Multiteatro, Corrientes al 1200, Carlos Rottemberg, in charge of the complex, he was cautious. “This is what it is…”he said taking charge that the piece with Brandoni, on Friday, had sold only 25 locations.

“The capacity, for now, is 30 percent. Next week it changes to 50. On November 13, when the first reopening was made, we had sold only four tickets. Opening – continued Rottenberg – is more expensive than having the theater closed. But this is like the Game of the Goose: we pushed back boxes and what we had recovered, we lost ”.

We asked a woman who waits for her first and last name and Hersilia Saracho He tells us about the importance of theater in his life. Sheltered is little, invites you to think about your withdrawal symptoms. It says things like: “I had to come” or “I didn’t even care how much I had to pay for admission.”

Rottemberg, producer and president of AADET (Argentine Association of Theater Entrepreneurs), is the businessman who when the pandemic started hung a poster that, in some way, announced a historic closure of Corrientes street.

Covering the canopies, a ghostly sheet covered the pieces that should have been on the bill at the Comafi Multitheater. “Let’s lower the curtain to take care of ourselves. There will be time to go back to the theater ”.

And time passed, but today Friday, except for the lady anxious to return to the theater, despair does not seem to have been a common place. No queues around the corner nor the apparent need to do something different.

Rottemberg believes that this step is “a step in line with an improved health curve that we will have to follow closely to see how it evolves.”

At eight-something at night, Corrientes is a desert. “This is going to take two more years to go back to what it was. The capacity is decided by the public, ”says Rottemberg, raising his eyebrows.

The move returned to San Martín Cultural Center, with How many are many, a work directed by Valeria Lorca on the murders of women in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

Carolina Ortú, press of the Cultural Center, was quite satisfied with the 50 tickets sold. “51”. Of course, the price of $ 350, equivalent to half a large mozzarella, should help. “Fifty out of 80 seats allowed, it is almost a full room.”

Now the tour takes us through Broadway, where there is a strange, festive climate. The work that heads Flavio mendoza, Three empanadas, had, according to Darius Grupenmajer -producer of the staging- “300 tickets sold” between individuals and commercial agreements with different unions.

In the Piccadilly (Corrientes 1524) they announced Matrix house. There is still a while to start the work and the outlook is a bit sad. From the ticket office they explain why: “Did we sell twenty tickets?”

