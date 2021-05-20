Cruella de Vil is one of the most important villains in pop culture. It is said by the costumes of the Halloween parties, but also, for example, by the American Film Institute when placing it among its 50 relevant evil characters in the history of cinema.

This May 27th comes to Disney + Cruella, the first film one hundred percent dedicated to her in which viewers will strangely be transported to the seventies.

The Oscar winner for La La Land, Emma Stone will play a young, elegant and very villainous Cruella in the new film of Craig gillespie, director who knew how to surf the crest of the wave when he premiered I, Tonya.

Emma Stone in the skin of Cruella de Vil for the film that will be a prequel to 101 Dalmatians. Photo: Disney.

Before thinking of Stone as Cruella one thinks of Glenn close. The same thing happened in 1996: before seeing the experienced actress playing the villain, one remembered the nostalgic drawings of The night of cold noses.

Cruella’s goal In the films that made her famous, it is as simple as it is bloody: she wants to kidnap Dalmatians in order to skin them to make fur coats, her favorite garment. Your name is justified.

The character has an interesting background that goes back to 1956. Disney came to Cruella thanks to a teamwork very singular.

The one who introduced us to Cruella was Dodie smith, an actress who did not beat her on the stage and dedicated herself to writing novels and plays.

His last name is known because in 1961 Disney adapted his book to the cinema The 101 Dalmatians, published in ’56, and because of the success that the film was (the writer was fascinated by the film).

In an interview with him in ’79, Smith said he came up with the novel’s plot because he experienced a scene similar to one that was later taken into the movie.

“I was up all night with my husband giving birth to puppies and that stayed with me, that happened two years before I wrote the book. Then Disney turned my work into the most beautiful movie I have ever seen, “he said.

A nice fact: they both had a puppy called “Pongo.” Does it sound familiar to you?

Cruella was created by the writer Dodie Smith in ’56.

Other people who contributed were Betty lou gerson, the actress who voiced the character, and the twins Janet and Anne Grahame Johnstone, the cartoonists who made the illustrations for the original novel.

But Cruella couldn’t be Cruella without the pulse of Mark Davis, one of the historical cartoonists and animators of the study of the mouse.

Davis had worked on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland and now it was up to him to design the mythical character of The Night of the Cold Noses from scratch.

His trigger was not a single one, but there was a strange acquaintance of hers who prevailed over other people when it came to designing the features and defining the character of the villain.

Although he did not give his name, Davis described this woman who served him as a “muse” in an interview he gave to the Los Angeles Times in 1975.

“She was tall and thin and talked constantly. I wanted the character to move like someone you wouldn’t like. Cruella is mean but ridiculous, crazy and selfish. She never stops to think. I can’t imagine that killing dogs has ever been on her mind. , all he saw were the fur coats that he wanted to make out of them, “he said.

Another person who contributed her crumb to the creation of Cruella was actress Mary Wickers.

Davis called out to her to further hide the name of the woman who inspired him and made her act Cruella to use as a reference.

Who also inspired Davis was Wickers.

Other Cruellas

The lanky villain of the animated film became a real flesh and blood person in 1996.

Close it was the first to bring it to theaters in 3D. Did it in 101 Dalmatians four years later in the sequel 102 dalmatians. Her performance convinced her so much that she was nominated for a Golden Globe.

Glenn Close, the first Cruella in the flesh. Photo: Clarín

A curious anecdote about his interpretation has to do with the actress’s allergy to cigarettes.

Since the character constantly smokes and Close was unable to do so, during the scenes in which he had to whistle he smoked herbal cigarettes.

In 2015 Cruella reappeared in Decendents, a Disney Channel telefilm. There she was embodied by Wendy Raquel Robinson, the first African-American actress to do so.