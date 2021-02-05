The edition 2021 of the Libertadores Cup of America will have the participation of seven Argentine teams, in a process of classification which in some cases was resolved through administrative measures as a result of the sports difficulties that arose in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the 47 places that has the Copa Libertadores, Conmebol determined that Brazil is the country with the most available places, seven, although in this case the figure rises to eight because it has the current champion of the tournament (Palmeiras). Argentina follows it, with six places, which will be seven for the classification of the current champion of the South American Cup (Defense and Justice).

In this way, the Argentine soccer will repeat the maximum number of representatives in the tournament, which had been given for the first time in 2019, the year in which he had the champion of the Liberators above, River Plate.

Defense and Justice enters the group stage of the Libertadores after having consecrated in the Sudamericana. (EFE)

On this occasion, the national representatives in the Liberators They are Boca Juniors, River, Racing Club, Argentinos Juniors, Defensa y Justicia, Vélez Sarsfield and San Lorenzo.

How the Argentines got to the Libertadores

Mouth was the first to achieve the square having become champion of the last edition of the Super league. On Saturday, March 7, just before the Covid-19 pandemic was declared, Miguel Ángel Russo’s team snatched the title from River on the last date, when they beat Gimnasia La Plata 1 to 0 at home, while the Millionaire tied 1 to 1 in their visit to Atlético Tucumán.

On the weekend after the conclusion of said contest, the Super League Cup, with which the season calendar was going to be completed and a place for the Liberators of this year. But only the first date could be played and partially, because on March 20, the quarantine was decreed by the coronavirus.

Due to the health emergency, the Argentine Cup could not be disputed in time and form, which also had a reserved place for whoever won it: since it was restarted last December, it will be qualifying for the Liberators of 2022.

Marcelo Gallardo’s River was the second with the best score last season. (AFP)

With so many difficulties, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) defined on December 11 to determine the final map of the qualifiers for the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana.

They were already defined Mouth and the three teams that followed him in the accumulated table of what was played in the 2019-20 season: River, Racing Y Argentinians. The fifth in those positions, Velez, was left with the place that was going to correspond to the champion of the Argentina Cup.

Also the seventh in said table, San Lorenzo, had its reward. Having won the Diego Maradona Cup, the place for the Liberators that offered went on to be defined by the positions of last season. The sixth was Defense and Justice, which was classified by its title in the South American, so Boedo’s team achieved the passage through a carom.

If the champion of the South American it was instead Lanús, the Garnet achieved the passage to the Liberators and left San Lorenzo in the South American this year.

Diego Dabove, with San Lorenzo, will start playing the Libertadores in Phase 2.

In this way, the group now led by Diego Dabove will be the first of the Argentines to intervene in the Libertadores Cup, since it will begin to compete in the second phase and will have to overcome two instances to get into one of the eight groups.

The draw These preliminary phases will be held this Friday at the Conmebol headquarters, in the Paraguayan city of Luque, while the composition of the groups will be known in April, in a second draw.

The other six Argentine teams, on the other hand, have already guaranteed their access to the group stage and to collect the three million dollars that the Conmebol It pays the 32 clubs from this instance.

