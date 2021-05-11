Father Carlos Mugica was recognized for his social role as the “first villero priest”, since in the years of his pastoral work he became involved in many popular neighborhoods of the city of Buenos Aires, and his murder on May 11, 1974 was never clarified but he put the suspicions on two organizations: the terrorist Montoneros and the parapolice Triple A.

Porteño born on October 7, 1930, Carlos Francisco Sergio Mugica Echagüe had a close relationship with extremist left groups They emerged in Argentina since the late 1960s, with whom he even shared instruction with a military sense in Cuba, when the Caribbean island was already ruled by the dictator Fidel Castro.

In fact, in multiple testimonials it is credited the connection that existed between Father Mugica and Ernesto Guevara, Che, so much so that in the late 1960s he was sent to Bolivia by an ecclesiastical authority from Avellaneda (Bishop Jerónimo Podestá) to demand the repatriation of his body after he was assassinated in the Bolivian mountains in 1967.

Who was Father Mugica

Carlos Mugica was ordained as a priest on December 21, 1959. In addition to his pastoral work, in the early 1960s he was a professor at the Universidad del Salvador, times when met students such as Jorge Ramus, Fernando Abal Medina and Mario Firmenich, later founders of Montoneros.

The “villero priest” Carlos Mugica. Suspicions remain about the authorship of his cold-blooded murder.

It was in those years when Mugica too received Che Guevara, who was incognito in Argentina. The Peronist leader Jorge Rulli said in his biography that the priest introduced him to Che, who was disguised as a priest.

In 1968 he was sent to study in Paris, where he was an eyewitness to the French May. Later traveled to Madrid to meet in person Juan Domingo Perón, who remained in exile in Spain, and later went to Cuba, where it is believed that he participated in a military training together with those who would be future members of Montoneros.

The escalation of violence by armed militant groups in the 1970s meant that Mugica will distance himself from Montoneros.

“I can’t be there and that’s why I parted ways with them a long time ago, because I am willing to be killed but I am not willing to kill”, The priest told the journalist and former guerrilla Miguel Bonasso, who recounted that talk in his book Diary of a clandestine.

December 1972. Perón with López Rega, Isabel Martínez, Héctor Cámpora and Father Mugica.

The ultimate break occurred with the murder of the union member José Ignacio Rucci, on September 25, 1973, only two days after the victory in the elections of Perón.

Mugica had been involved in the return of the Justicialist leader from exile, but he never accepted the invitations that they made him from politics to be a candidate.

According to the historical reconstruction, Mugica described as a “very serious mistake” to have killed Rucci and accused Montoneros of “playing with the people”. “With Perón in government, democracy worked, you put your weapons up your ass,” Jorge Rulli told the tenor of a discussion between the priest and members of the guerrilla years later.

Already in 1974 Mugica began to receive threats. In publications related to Montoneros, he was marked as one of the “traitors” and that, therefore, they condemned him to death. The radicalization occurred after Perón threw Montoneros from the Plaza de Mayo, on April 30, 1974, when in a speech he described them as “beardless.”

Father Mugica had a very close relationship with Juan Domingo Perón. father mugica 2nd 0

Father Mugica was murdered in cold blood on May 11, only ten days after the break between Perón and the Montoneros. It was in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Mataderos, where he had just given mass in the San Francisco Solano parish, on Zelada street at 4700.

As he was on his way to his car, a Renault 4L, was intercepted by a command that went straight to his goal: a man got out of a Chevrolet Chevy and shot Mugica several times with an automatic pistol.

Years later Ricardo Capelli, a priest friend of Mugica who was also shot in that same episode, said that the author of the shots had been a custodian of José López Rega, strongman of the Peronist government of the 70s and founder of the Alianza Anticomunista Argentina, the parapolice organization that became known as Triple A.

The mural of Father Carlos Mugica in the homonymous neighborhood, historically known as Villa 31 de Retiro.

That is why the debate on the authorship of the murder of Carlos Mugica still open: while the villero priest had recognized in those days his fear of the threats that he claimed to come from Montoneros, the alleged participation of the custodian of López Rega in his murder, credited as early as the 21st century by Capelli, reinstated the doubts.